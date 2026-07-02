TikToker Dr AweLani posted a video showing stunning mansions in Thohoyandou Unit D, Limpopo

The homes in the Venda settlement left viewers stunned, with one commenter calling it the ‘Sandton of Thohoyandou’

South Africans in the comments marvelled at the high property values and fierce neighbourhood competition

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Screenshots taken from the cip. Images: Dr AweLani

Source: TikTok

A TikToker from Limpopo left South Africans with their jaws on the floor after sharing footage of the mansions tucked inside a Venda village. Dr AweLani, who describes herself as “just a Venda girl trying to figure this life thing out,” posted the clip on 29 June 2026, captioning it simply: “Rural Homestead Bliss - Thohoyandou Unit D.”

The video showed homes that looked nothing like what many South Africans picture when they think of a rural settlement. The properties in Thohoyandou Unit D stood large, well-finished and immaculately kept, set against the lush Limpopo backdrop.

The clip quickly caught the attention of viewers who had no idea this level of development existed in the area.

Venda’s hidden wealth

Thohoyandou is the largest town in the Vhembe District Municipality and serves as the cultural and economic hub of the Venda people in Limpopo. While parts of the region face the same infrastructure challenges that affect much of rural South Africa, Unit D paints a different picture entirely.

One commenter put the price of stands in the area at between R650,000 and R750,000, giving some context to just how sought-after the neighbourhood has become.

Watch the Thohoyandou Unit D video that stunned viewers:

Mzansi reacts to the Limpopo mansions

South Africans flooded the comments with surprise, pride and humour:

@Trevor matodzi shared a sticker and wrote:

“Home sweet Home”

@Sandawana simply said:

“Vendaland”

@Ngwana bo KOKO added:

“This place is Santon in Thohoyandou 🥰🥰🥰🥰”

@M admitted:

“I can’t survive the competition there. 😌”

The video is a reminder that South Africa’s rural areas hold far more than the stereotypes suggest, and for many proud Venda residents, Unit D is simply home.

Source: Briefly News