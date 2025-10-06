Having overcome many hurdles ranging from stigma and discrimination, Mpho Mathabi is now living the life he used to dream about while he was still a child

Limpopo - Despite being physically challenged, Mpho Mathabi, 31, from Dididi village, outside Thohoyandou, has managed to overcome all the odds stacked against him to land his dream job. The soft-spoken Mathabi was born without both limbs, but he never let his condition stop him from pursuing an education.

Mathabi, who uses his legs to write and do everything else, which requires the use of both hands, currently works as a Marketing and Communications Admin Clerk at the Vhembe TVET College central office, situated in Sibasa.

How the dream started

He told Briefly News that when he was a kid, he used to dream of working in the marketing fraternity one day, but today, he is no longer dreaming, but he is living the dream. He said that marketing was just his first love.

“To be honest, sometimes I pinch myself just to make sure that I am not dreaming. Through everything, I am living the life I only used to dream about years ago,” said Mathabi.

His long journey started at Tshilidzini Special School when he was only six years old. He then went and completed his secondary education at Philadelphia Secondary School. After that, he enrolled for a marketing qualification at the Vhembe TVET.

After graduating from Vhembe TVET in June 2022, he received an offer for an internship within the campus marketing department. After a year, the institution offered him a contract position, which he has held since.

Living with disability in rural area

Though most people who are living with disabilities in rural areas often report that they experience stigma and discrimination, growing up in a deep rural village in Vhembe, Mathabi said he did not experience any of that.

“To be honest, throughout my childhood, I never experienced any stigma or discrimination from peers, community members and even family members. This makes me appreciate all the people in my life,” said Mathabi.

Mathabi, who believes that people who are living with disabilities should be encouraged to take their education seriously, is also the author of a book titled Life Worth Living, which was published in 2021. The book, which mostly focuses on Mathabi's life challenges, encourages people not to give up on their dreams.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) data indicate a very high unemployment rate among people living with disabilities in South Africa. Barriers such as lack of education, inaccessible environment, societal attitudes, and discrimination are cited as some of the challenges hindering their access to job opportunities.

“Through education, we can grow mentally and able to open many doors. I am a living proof that education can change almost everything in our lives. I believe that so many people can draw inspiration from my life,” said Mathabi.

Helping others

Mathabi, the father of one, told Briefly News that he has made it his hobby to go around different schools in Vhembe to motivate learners. He has also founded an NPO known as Vhumatshelo Hashu (Our future).

“I go around different schools in the Vhembe district to motivate school learners. The NPO which I lead offers various supports to people who are living with disabilities. I have also started Albinism month awareness last year, where the organisation donates sunscreens and bucket hats to those who are living with albinism. This is the little I can offer,” he said.

Motivation for others

Evans Munyai, who is a student at Vhembe TVET and uses one crutch to walk, told Briefly News that every time he sees Mathabi on campus, he always feels motivated to study even harder.

“I won’t lie to you, that guy motivates me to work even harder at school. He taught me that even if one is living with a disability, it is not the end of the road as we can still achieve our dreams, something which I am determined to achieve,” said Munyai.

