Sherwin Nel from Gqeberha, the city formally known as Port Elizabeth, shared a clip of schoolboys lending a helping hand to an elderly man in a wheelchair

After hearing the boys were helping the man with a disability get to his destination, Sherwin thanked the boys and offered the man a lift

The act of kindness warmed social media users' hearts, and they praised the high schoolers for showing compassion

A Gqeberha man was happy to see eager schoolboys helping a man in a wheelchair.

In our digital age, showing acts of kindness is often celebrated online. An Eastern Cape man did just that when he saw young high school boys assisting a man in a wheelchair while on their way to school.

Helping out a stranger

Facebook user Sherwin Nel shared a video on his account showing three young schoolboys from Paterson High School in Gqeberha helping the elderly man, Werner, get to his destination while on their way to school.

Werner shared with Sherwin that he has been living with his disability for 11 years and works on vehicles in his spare time.

The Facebook user acknowledged the teens' kind act after offering the man a lift in his car and letting the boys make their way to school.

Addressing his online audience, Sherwin stated:

"This was something I had to stop by and do because, goodness gracious, it's such an inspiring thing to observe.

"Kindness knows no boundaries. Just be kind."

Watch Sherwin's video below:

Mzansi applauds the schoolboys

Hundreds of local members of the online community shared their pride in the learners and what they did for Werner. Some also applauded Sherwin for shining a light on the boys' good deeds and lending the elderly man a helping hand.

Social media users loved the act of kindness.

Speaking to the boys, Sabelo Bukhosini said:

"Wow, boys. You will be great men one day. Kindness doesn't mean you are weak. It means you understand responsibility and accountability for your actions. You come from good homes and parents. Love you guys."

Nicol Leverment wrote in the comment section:

"It's so beautiful to see our young people still being helpful and respectful. It makes my spirit soar."

Paola Bindi told the online community:

"God will always send angels in the form of humans, no matter the age."

A happy Pozisa Ngalo stated:

"The spirit of ubuntu. I love this."

Johnathan Venter added in the comments:

"This should be the real South Africa. The fact that young kids know the difference between graciousness and disruption says a lot about the future youth of South Africa. Every single one of us must stand together as one nation to secure a future for our kids."

After hearing what the Good Samaritan had to say, Penny Tune shared:

"Very well said, Sherwin. Kindness can cross any boundary and make a real difference in someone's life. Let's all strive to spread kindness wherever we go!"

