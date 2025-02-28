A man from the United Kingdom took to TikTok to share a video of his experience with his future wife's family

The man, whose name is Charlie, noted that there were three stages, with the last one being the "fun part"

Members of the online community headed to the comment section with positivity after seeing Charlie embrace his fiancée's culture

A British man showed the lobola negotiations he and his family took part in. Images: @ch47l

A man from the United Kingdom shared the beautiful experience of taking the next step with someone he would soon call his wife. The lobola process had many people on the internet feeling the love emanating through their screens.

Man details lobola experience

TikTok user Charlie uploaded a video on his account showing app users the three stages of lobola he was a part of with his future wife's Zambian family.

Charlie jokingly said in his video:

"As a white man, I didn't know it was a thing until I met Chisola. By the time I found out, I was already in too deep."

The man shared that the first stage saw his representative present "a token of money" to Chisola's family and express their pure intentions.

The young man added:

"The second stage is non-negotiable where they tell me, 'You want to marry our daughter? This is what we need from you.'"

Charlie explained that the non-negotiable items would usually include livestock such as chickens or goats. Image: PhotoAlto/Michele Constantini

Charlie stated that the final stage was the "fun part" as negotiations took place about the bride price. Thereafter, they ended the day with a celebration.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet loves lobola process

Social media users filled the comment section with love for what they had seen on their For You Pages. People also appreciated Charlie's embrace of his fiancée's culture, even though he wasn't aware of it at the beginning of their relationship.

A curious @dr.motox wanted to know about the bride price and exclaimed in the comment section:

"We need to know numbers!"

@gavjenk told the online community:

"I love this - two heritages coming together as one. Plus, the bride is stunning."

A surprised @ashar_xo wrote to the bride-to-be:

"Sis, tell me how you got him to respect the culture. Wow."

@hypothevix added in the comment section:

"She’s so pretty, and your matching outfits, I just love."

An appreciative @fiwegg stated to Charlie:

"Thank you for respecting our African culture. It’s not about the money but the effort and respect."

@lia_w_s, who found the lobola process fascinating, informed app users:

"I genuinely thought it was just us Arabs and the Asians that do this. We call it mahir, where the groom has to pay the bride a sum that she asks for."

After seeing some of the hateful comments, @gemgem1206 said to the man:

"This is tradition. Don't worry what anyone else says! We move."

