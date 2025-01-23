A funny content creator had Mzansi in stitches as she shared how past mjolo heartbreak left her with trust issues

After seeing countless stories of women who are stood up by their fiancés' on their lobola day, the new makoti came up with a clever plan to ensure she wouldn't be part of those statistics

She detailed her approach in a video that left social media users rolling with laughter, with many praising her idea and vowing to use it during their lobola negotiations

A woman who has been hurt by love before asked the man to share his life location when he was coming with delegates to her home. Image: @keepmovingdadewethu

A local content creator and motivational speaker revealed that she only started preparing for her inlaws, who were coming to her home for lobola negotiations, once she saw them heading towards her house.

The new makoti, known for humorously delivering relatable content, shared a video on TikTok under her handle @keepmovingdadewethu, attracting over 675K views and thousands of comments from social media users who loved her funny character.

Tracking the inlaw's moves

The video begins with the humorous makoti sitting in her car playing a song by her favourite artist, Cairo CPT while sharing her trust issues about mjolo. She reveals that on her lobola day, she asked her fiancé, now her husband, to share his live location to track their movement after hearing stories of women being stood up by lobola delegates.

The funny lady explains that her family only started preparing a meal for the inlaws once the delegates' location showed they were on the N2, driving towards her home.

Watch the funny clip below:

SA supports the new makoti

The clip drew 3.6K comments from social media users who found it hilarious. Many supported her in preparing a meal for the delegates once she was sure they were on their way, and others shared personal stories of being stood up on the day of lobola.

A lady started cooking for delegates from her man's family once she saw they were on their way to her house. Image"@keepmovingdadewethu

User @Nonhlanhla detailed:

"😂My ex-fiancé sent a letter we prepared zange beze 🤣🥹

User @Hazel Sthembile Buth added:

"😭Same as my twin sister… that girl made me cook when they were at the gate😭 I had 8 hands and 8 legs😭😂."

User @Lisa Mgweba said:

"No waste mntase, ukutya Kuya dura 🤣🤣."

User @Sanda Dee commented:

"And ke you can never relax kwaba bhuti😂."

User @the.favourite shared:

"This is so real and valid, tlhe 😭😭❤️."

User @mfundoh191 said:

"We all have trust issues mtase 😜sesilimele kakhulu (we are hurt, too much)."

