South African homeowners are paying rates, private backup costs, and extra municipal surcharges just to access reliable water and electricity

Municipalities in Mpumalanga, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal are billing residents monthly fees for privately installed boreholes despite ongoing tap water failures

Civil rights groups are challenging the legal basis of these charges, arguing some levies amount to unlawful taxation without proper regulatory approval

A man in distress in a home. Images: EMMANUEL CROSET / Contributor/Getty

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South African homeowners are pushing back hard against what many are calling a triple tax: a layered financial burden that forces residents to pay not once, but three times over for access to reliable water and electricity.

According to a report, the first layer is straightforward: standard monthly municipal rates and utility bills. The second, far heavier expense hits when those same municipalities fail to deliver. Persistent pipeline leaks, transformer breakdowns, prolonged water outages and cable theft have driven homeowners to spend hundreds of thousands of rand on private alternatives, including solar panels, backup batteries, inverters, storage tanks and boreholes. The third and most contentious charge comes when municipalities bill residents again, this time for owning those private systems.

Borehole fees spark fury across provinces

The anger is loudest around borehole tariffs. In Mbombela, Mpumalanga, domestic property owners pay R406.50 each month per borehole, while commercial properties are billed R877.12. Larger properties with multiple boreholes can face charges of nearly R9,000 per month. When opposition representatives moved to scrap these fees during ongoing tap water shortages, the motion was voted down.

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Similar charges exist elsewhere. Mangaung in the Free State levies a R70 monthly borehole fee on properties without public water meters, while Abaqulusi Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal charges R133 per month, a tariff that sparked widespread community anger.

Advocacy groups argue that the charges are legally questionable, particularly when municipalities apply standard sewer fees to borehole water that never enters the public sewage system. The lack of distinction between boreholes used for garden irrigation and those supplying indoor plumbing has further fuelled the dispute.

Solar owners also caught in the net

The electricity sector faces parallel tensions. Thaba Chweu Local Municipality introduced a fixed monthly network availability fee of R582.64 for grid connections that are accessible but not actively used, alongside baseline tariffs for registered small-scale solar generators.

Civil rights organisations warn that charging households entirely off the grid for infrastructure they do not use could constitute an unlawful tax, especially where these fees were introduced without public consultation or formal regulatory sign-off.

Municipalities counter that fixed charges are needed to maintain the physical grid, noting that many solar households still fall back on municipal supply during emergencies.

The dispute is unfolding against a backdrop of rapid growth in private energy infrastructure. South Africa now has more than nine gigawatts of privately installed rooftop solar capacity, a figure that has climbed sharply despite Eskom recording over 500 consecutive days without implementing load shedding nationally. Local distribution failures, ageing transformers and cable theft continue to leave many suburban residents without power for extended periods, giving little indication that the demand for private backup systems will slow anytime soon.

South African bank notes and coins. Images: RapidEye/Getty

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