A photo from Jacob Zuma's 2010 state visit to the UK resurfaced online, sparking fresh debate among South Africans

The image shows Zuma striding across Horse Guards Parade in London while Prince Philip walks directly behind him

South Africans online were divided between admiring the striking image and reflecting on Zuma's complicated legacy

Jacob Zuma on his UK visit with Prince Phillip on the left and Jacob Zuma speaking at an event on the right. Images: DOMINIC LIPINSKI / Contributor/Getty and MICHELE SPATARI / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

A photograph from former South African President Jacob Zuma's official state visit to the United Kingdom is making the rounds again, and people have plenty to say about it.

The image was reshared on 30 October 2026 by @AfricaFirsts on X, with the caption:

"Many South Africans believe no presidential photo in history went harder than this. President Zuma of South Africa inspects the guard of honour, with Prince Philip of England behind him."

The photo that stopped the scroll

The Getty Images photograph was taken on 3 March 2010, during the first full day of Zuma's state visit to the UK, which ran from 2 to 5 March that year. In the image, Zuma cuts a striking figure in a slate suit, a black cashmere trench coat, black leather gloves and tinted sunglasses as he walks across Horse Guards Parade in London. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, follows directly behind him, which gives the frame the appearance of Zuma leading a royal guard rather than the other way around.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The visit itself was a major diplomatic moment. Zuma was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace alongside his wife, Thobeka Madiba-Zuma, and a large South African ministerial delegation. The trip had clear objectives: strengthening bilateral trade, engaging in continental politics and building excitement ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which South Africa was weeks away from hosting.

A visit with substance behind the style

Beyond the ceremonial pageantry, Zuma's schedule was packed. He addressed the British Parliament at the Palace of Westminster and held bilateral talks with then Prime Minister Gordon Brown at 10 Downing Street. One notable tension during those talks was Zimbabwe; Zuma lobbied Brown to ease economic sanctions on the country, a request Brown declined.

Zuma also visited Wembley Stadium to promote the upcoming World Cup and toured the then under-construction 2012 London Olympic Park. In a moment tied to liberation history, he paid tribute at the North London home of former ANC President Oliver Tambo, who had lived there during his years in exile. A business seminar attended by over 200 corporate leaders rounded out the trip, aimed at attracting UK investment into South Africa.

See the X post below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Iconic Shot

The resurfaced photo on the X page drew sharp and mixed responses online:

@Nyathi_nsindane wrote:

"How he reduce 5% economic growth to nothing... his legacy is unforgivable."

@PhanuelMasangu wrote:

"The president who messed up the country. The country is still reeling from his poor leadership."

@WilliamMcLare15 simply noted:

"Prince Philip of the United Kingdom."

@KhawulaMuzi offered a lighter take, writing:

"The best of @GettyImagesNews."

More on Jacob Zuma

Source: Briefly News