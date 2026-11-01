Fan-favourite TV media personality Sithelo Shozi will soon welcome her 4th baby with her husband

This comes after Shozi and her husband, Kudzaishe James Magura, tied the knot in a traditional wedding

Shozi and Magura sparked reactions from social media users on Sunday, 1 November 2026

Sithelo Shozi and her husband welcome a baby girl. Images: SitheloShozi

Source: Instagram

Media personality and content creator Sithole Shozi has reportedly welcomed her newborn baby girl with her husband, James Magura.

Shozi and her husband previously stunned social media users by announcing they were expecting their first baby together.

Celebrity commentator Sanele Nkosi shared on her X account on Saturday, 31 October 2026, that Shozi has given birth.

"Congratulations to James and Sithelo Magura! The newlyweds have welcomed their baby girl. This is James’ second daughter and Sithelo’s fourth child. Congratulations to the happy couple on their newest addition!" she wrote.

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On her Instagram account, Shozi confirmed that she's carrying a baby girl and said:

"💗 can’t wait to meet our little girl x."

SA congratulates Shozi and hubby

@AdorableHot said:

"The guy is giving. I’m kind and loving."

@Inhlokenhle responded:

"She knows content. Lobhuti ngathi uAct-a emzini wezinsizwa or Ubambo lwami."

@nokie555 reacted:

"Wine straight after birthing? How thirsty can one be? Ngiyamujaja."

@NoxoloLusenga responded:

"He looks so sweet, yo. They honestly melt my heart."

@onetkwonder replied:

"So, this is not Ismael from Rhythm City? Bathong."

@Kwanele_Mfiso wrote:

"Uno baby daddy abangaki losisi?"

Modiehi Mama Lejoy responded:

"Some women are living out there, hleng! Wow."

@NoxoloLusenga replied:

"He looks so sweet, yo. They honestly melt my heart."

@onetkwonder said:

"So this is not Ismael from Rhythm City? Bathong."

@LorelaiZeemore wrote:

"Why does he look like Tyler Perry? God bless them."

@beast_modefl3x commented:

"His second child, her fourth child, ai nizosphathisa ngekhanda, yini yani manje lenkulumo enje."

@LorelaiZeemore said:

"Why does he look like Tyler Perry? God bless them."

Media personality Sithelo Shozi gives birth to her husband's baby girl. Image: Sithelo Shozi

Source: Instagram

Sithelo Shozi claps back at Andile Mpisane's fatherhood statement

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Andile Mpisane released a public statement defending his role as a father and addressing his relationship with his children.

Mpisane said his silence on family matters should not be read as a lack of commitment, citing school fees and emotional support.

Sithelo Shozi responded in isiZulu, shifting the focus away from public statements entirely.

Source: Briefly News