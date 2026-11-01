Sarah Langa and Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu made a public appearance together at a Stellenbosch event

The couple attended the Skins Cosmetics launch at Quoin Rock Wine Estate in the Cape Winelands on 1 November 2026

South Africans online had a lot to say about the high-profile pair and their much-discussed age gap

Sacha Feinberg kicking a rugby ballon theleft, and Sarah Langa and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at Skins Cosmetics launch on the right. Images: sachgome10/Instagram and craigsalist/TikTok

Source: UGC

Sarah Langa and Springbok fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu turned heads at the Skins Cosmetics launch on 1 November 2026. The couple were spotted at Quoin Rock Wine Estate in the Cape Winelands, looking very much at ease in each other's company at the luxury beauty brand's Stellenbosch event.

TikTok account @craigsalist captured the pair inside the sleek, multi-level venue, posting the clip with the caption:

"Loved up Sarah Langa and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu spotted on Thursday at the Skins Cosmetics launch in Stellenbosch."

A high-profile couple in the spotlight

The outing is one of several public appearances the two have made since confirming their relationship earlier in 2026. Their romance has drawn considerable attention, largely because of a nine-year age gap that South Africans have been vocal about online.

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The Skins Cosmetics event was a fitting backdrop for both. Langa has long been a fixture in South Africa's luxury lifestyle and fashion space, while Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who plays for the Stormers and the Springboks, has carved out a presence in the beauty industry as a male brand ambassador. The launch formed part of the niche fragrance and beauty brand's "Meet the Creators" series of activations in South Africa.

Watch the clip of the couple at the event below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Skins Cosmetics Appearance

South Africans flooded the comments section on the TikTok page with their thoughts on the couple:

@user4453703862617 said:

"Oh she's such a gone girl. I love it for her."

@freeMo wrote:

"Love Sarah, she is genuinely beautiful. I've seen her in person. She has this glow about her but he is so young Sara.. he is a baby."

@Abu Mzwakali™️ reacted:

"Sarah I get it girlll 😪🤧🤧"

@Venom commented:

"I wid neva he's a babe bakwethu [my people]."

@Bris 扎姆 said:

"She reminds me of Sarah Kristy ☺️"

@lowkeysarahlanga simply dropped

"❤️❤️❤️"

More on the Springboks

Briefly News recently reported on Siya Kolisi sharing a heartfelt message for Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu on Instagram, days after cheating allegations surfaced.

recently reported on Siya Kolisi sharing a heartfelt message for Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu on Instagram, days after cheating allegations surfaced. Rassie Erasmus took another swipe at rugby’s boardroom decisions after the Tadhg Furlong decision, and fans were split on his strongly worded post.

The Springboks face Italy in Turin on 7 November, and here are the match details, kick-off time and confirmed squads.

Source: Briefly News