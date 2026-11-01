A group of South African men requested a female Uber driver at night and came up with an unusual plan to ease her fears

The men broke into a church song from the back seat to show their driver they meant no harm

South Africans watching the TikTok clip were divided on whether the gesture was sweet or terrifying

A group of South African men found a creative, if unconventional, way to make their female Uber driver feel comfortable on the night of 31 October 2026. Knowing that picking up male passengers after dark can feel unsettling, they decided to break into a gospel song from the back seat to signal they were harmless.

Men tried to make a female Uber driver feel safe in a video. Image: Fotostorm

Source: UGC

A TikTok user posted the dimly lit clip with on-screen text reading: "POV: you requested a female Uber driver at night so you sang a church song to prove you're harmless 😂😂." The footage, filmed from the back of the vehicle at night, quickly caught fire online.

The idea in the video by @ginger234j was straightforward. The men reasoned that singing a church hymn would communicate to their driver that she had nothing to fear. One passenger can be heard humming along while the others carry the melody, creating an almost surreal nighttime choir in the back of a moving car.

The gesture came from a genuine place. One commenter, Chathist Likazwelonke, appeared to be one of those in the car and wrote: "She must feel safe around us, libi izwe," expressing that their intention was simply to put her at ease. Watch the clip that has South Africa laughing and debating below:

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Mzansi amused by Uber driver experience

While the men clearly meant well, the comments suggest the plan may have had the opposite effect on more than a few people. Whether it comforted the driver or gave her the fright of her life, one thing is certain: South Africa wants to hear her side of the story. South Africans in the comments had very different ideas about how that choir sounded from the driver's seat:

@Siyo Klaas wrote:

"This would scare tf out of me."

@Tshekupe said:

"I will think it's a cult 😭"

@Keabetsoe🫧 added:

"No this is actually scary; ekare [it looks like] you're planning something 😭✋🏼"

@Zamma warned:

"I would think you guys are singing because it's my last day alive 😭🤞🏾"

@MellieFitz laughed:

"I would have died when the 3 of you approached the car 😹"

@Mbali0719 joked:

"I know if I was her, I would have sang along with y'all ngizincengela [to plead for my life] 😩😭🤣😂😂🤣😂"

@SanoM offered a warmer take:

"I love this. Thank you for assuring her that she is safe with you guys 👏🏾"

Other Briefly News stories about e-hailing safety

TikTok content creator @wholelotta._guapo and his friend shared a viral clip showing how they went out of their way to ensure a female e-hailing driver felt completely comfortable picking them up late at night.

Cape Town commuter Zayaan Abrahams took to TikTok to share a refreshing, comedic trip with her Uber driver, Brian, demonstrating the rare ease and trust that can develop between passengers and courteous drivers.

Phinius Sebatsane, a South African man living in Cape Town, took to social media after sharing how he actively worked to put a Zimbabwean female e-hailing driver at ease during their ride.

Source: Briefly News