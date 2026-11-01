eTV viewers recently criticised The Four of Us , which replaced Scandal!

The show, which Tshedza Pictures produces, stars Sindi Dlathu, Sdumo Mtshali and Thembinkosi Mthembu

Fans of the channel took to social media on 30 October 2026 to reveal that they are not interested in the new show

'Scandal!' fans slam eTV's 'The Four of Us'. Image: etvScandal

Source: Instagram

Scandal! fans are unimpressed with Tshedza Pictures latest telenovela, The 4 of Us, which currently airs on eTV.

The latest TV show recently raised eyebrows when author Jackie Phamotse dragged the show on social media.

The show also stars former House of Zwide, Thato Dithebe, who played fashion designer Neo on the canned TV show.

A fan of the cancelled eTV soapie Nomonde slammed the new show on her X account on 30 October 2026.

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"I can’t believe they cancelled #etvScandal for this bs," she shared.

Soapie fans comment on the latest show

@Bee_Maluleke said:

"You have no idea how much I miss seeing Dintle, Mdala, Thaps and Thlogi on my screen."

@Nomondensele replied:

"Yoh! I usually get over shows being cancelled, but not Scandal, bra. All my life, 19:30 was 19:30. I had a routine, and it was all gone for aboBobby su*king on every girl."

@KoketsoSeema_ wrote:

"Dintho tse boPhathutsedzo ba re lebedishang tsona, absolute garbage."

@Noria_Mamabolo reacted:

"I stopped watching this at episode 60, nxaa."

@Nomondensele wrote:

"After a week nje, I was out."

@JOBE_RAMS responded:

"Scandal was BS as well at the time of cancelation; it was ruining its own reputation."

@Nomondensele said:

"Nah, it was just a 180 turn from what they had delivered over the years, but we quickly and easily adjusted, and we were hooked once again coz they delivered stellar performance, new amazing actors, and relevant storylines that weren’t dragged."

@NtsakoWrites reacted:

"It is so boring! I tried after the cheating scandal, but ai. It's a no from me."

'Scandal!' viewers drag 'The Four of Us'. Image: etvScandal

Source: Youtube

SK Khoza joins The Four of Us, fans react: “We welcome this casting”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that SK Khoza made a dramatic return to Mzansi screens as a hitman in e.TV's The Four of Us.

The casting has Papi, played by Dumisani Dlamini, squarely in the crosshairs in a tense new clip.

Fans spotted the teaser clip on Sunday, 4 October 2026, and have been buzzing about SK's comeback ever since.

Source: Briefly News