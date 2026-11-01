Free State Learner Faces Inquiry Over Alleged Misconduct Against Teacher
- A 14-year-old pupil in Botshabelo allegedly attempted to inappropriately touch a 32-year-old female teacher on school premises
- The school referred the matter to the School Governing Body for a formal disciplinary panel while police opened a criminal investigation
- The affected teacher has been absent from class since the incident and is receiving counselling and psychosocial support
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FREE STATE — According to media reports, a 14-year-old learner in Botshabelo, Free State, is at the centre of a disciplinary inquiry after he allegedly attempted to inappropriately touch a 32-year-old female educator on school grounds.
The teacher is reported to have reacted quickly to protect herself when the alleged incident occurred. School administrators responded by separating the learner and the educator, notifying the boy's guardians, and formally escalating the complaint through official channels.
Disciplinary and criminal processes under way
The school referred the matter to the local School Governing Body, which has scheduled a formal disciplinary hearing before a panel. In keeping with South African child justice and privacy legislation, the minor has not been publicly identified.
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Separately, the incident was reported to the South African Police Service, which has opened an active criminal investigation to establish the full facts of the case.
Teacher receiving counselling after incident
Provincial education authorities confirmed that the teacher has been feeling unwell since the alleged encounter and has not returned to her regular classroom duties. Officials have arranged counselling and psychosocial support services for her during this period.
Education leadership in the Free State strongly condemned the alleged behaviour, emphasising that schools across the province must remain safe environments built on mutual respect and personal dignity between learners and staff.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting. Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za