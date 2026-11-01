Popular Skeem Saam character Katlego Peterson will finally find someone new

Peterson is played by Patrick Seleka, who has been part of the show from the beginning

Viewers of the show recently complained about the lack of character development in Patrick Seleka's role

'Skeem Saam' November Spoiler: Katlego Peterson moves on after Pretty Seakamela

Source: Instagram

Actor and media personality Patrick Seleka, who portrays the role of Katlego Peterson on Skeem Saam, will finally find love again on the soapie.

Seleka previously made headlines when he opened up about fatherhood and raising his daughters.

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The actor, who stars opposite Zizipho, who plays Mosebjadi, is one of the leading characters of the show.

The TVSA Skeem Saam November teasers reveal that Katlego will meet someone special. This comes after Peterson's love life with Pretty Seakamela (played by Lerato Marabe) and his business partner Candice fell apart.

The Thursday 19 November 2026 teaser says: "Katlego Petersen meets someone special at a speed dating event."

A Skeem Saam fan Gert, recently took to his X account to complain about Seleka's role on his role.

Skeem Saam fans comment on Seleka's role

@Opinion_2019 said:

"They should bring back Jojo's character to spark Katlego's character; he'll probably be 17 - 18 years by now. Last time we saw him was in 2015, and he was 6 years old.. He would fit perfectly for next year as a university student."

@demajestic wrote:

"He should have an affair with Ma Maputla and watch how John will still blame Leeto."

@03Mduduzi said:

"Somehow this is Leeto's fault."

@KasiAuthorityHQ said:

"Extras are not allowed to make boss moves."

@Beewxrldwide reacted:

"Give him Eunice.":

@dima_onzima reacted:

"Or he can be Mam Komape's Ben10."

@princess_mt98 said:

"He must just make a move on Eunice."

@smomondiya22 said:

"Ya o sharp akere yena wa betha ko mosading o dronka ke fame a nne ko morago."

'Skeem Saam' November Spoiler: Katlego Peterson moves on after Pretty Seakamela

Source: UGC

Skeem Saam replaces actor Macks Papo Senatla as Marothi Maphuthuma

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam fans were surprised this week when actor Macks Papo was replaced as Marothi Maphuthuma.

According to media reports, Papo could not return to the show due to personal reasons.

Viewers of the soapie took to social media on Thursday, 8 October 2026, to comment on Papo's replacement.

Source: Briefly News