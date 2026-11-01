Rachel Kolisi ran out of petrol during peak-hour traffic and struggled to push her car off the road

The author and philanthropist revealed that only one person, a delivery driver, stopped to assist her during the ordeal

Kolisi sang the kind Samaritan's praises and described them as an "absolute angel" after they took the time off their day to help her

Rachel Kolisi opened up about the aftermath of running out of petrol in traffic. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Author and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi had quite the week after she found herself stranded in the middle of peak-hour traffic after unknowingly running out of petrol. She shared the story via an Instagram Story on 30 October 2026, and it paints a vivid picture of just how indifferent fellow motorists can be.

Kolisi revealed she attempted to push her car off the road herself, but her shoulder was not cooperating.

"I also ran out of petrol in prem traffic this week. I tried pushing my car off the road, but shoulder was like, sorry sis, not happening," she wrote.

One good Samaritan in a sea of drivers

With dozens of cars passing her by, it was a Woolworths Dash delivery driver on a motorbike who pulled over to lend a hand. Kolisi made it clear that he was the only person who stopped, and she did not hold back in her praise for him.

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"This man on the bike was the only person to stop and help me. He works for @woolworths_sa and my goodness, an absolute angel," she wrote, tagging the retailer directly so the gesture would not go unnoticed.

She also captured a photo of the driver riding away after helping her and shared it on her Instagram Story, a small but meaningful tribute to someone who chose to act when everyone else drove past.

A Woolworths Dash delivery driver stopped to help Rachel Kolisi after she got stuck in traffic. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Falling Forward heads to London

The petrol drama came just days after Kolisi announced a major milestone for her Falling Forward project. The multi-city event series, which she created, is a deeply personal experience combining a documentary screening, memoir launch, and live roadshow built around themes of resilience, identity, healing, motherhood, faith, and navigating life's toughest transitions.

The roadshow originally visited nine cities across South Africa and Namibia earlier in 2026, selling out venues in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban. Off the back of that success, Kolisi has taken the project international, with a one-night-only London edition scheduled for 19 November.

Rachel Kolisi celebrates ex-husband's sister

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Rachel Kolisi celebrating a milestone in Liphelo Madlingozi's academic journey.

The proud media personality shared a picture alongside Liphelo in her school uniform to celebrate her special day.

Source: Briefly News