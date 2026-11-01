Brayley and Dhyreille Lomu lost their father in November 2015 and have since channelled their energy into honouring his legacy

Rather than pursuing professional rugby, both brothers have set their sights on becoming top professional tennis players

The family is also involved in a youth rugby tournament and a foundation their mother Nadene launched in February 2026

Nearly a decade after the death of All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu, his two sons are forging their own paths while keeping his legacy firmly alive.

Brayley and Dhyreille Lomu were young boys when they lost their father in November 2015. Today, both are channelling that experience into meaningful work through the Jonah Lomu Foundation, which supports young people through sport, health initiatives and family assistance programmes.

The Brothers Speak About Their Father

Brayley opened up about what Jonah meant to the family in an interview with the New Zealand Herald.

"To the world, he was a legend. To us, he was our father, our protector, our encourager, our example of strength and humility," he said.

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He also reflected on the foundation's deeper purpose: "We know what it means to lose a parent and still hold on to big dreams."

Their mother, Nadene, helped launch the foundation in February 2026. It was a project she and Jonah had planned to build together before his passing.

A Different Sport, a Big Dream

Despite their father's towering status in rugby — Lomu scored 37 tries in 63 Tests and became a global icon at the 1995 Rugby World Cup — neither brother has chosen to follow him onto the field professionally. Both have set their ambitions on tennis instead.

Dhyreille explained his thinking: "Dad will always be the best and I thought to maybe give something else a try cause I'll never be better than him."

His goal is clear: "My dream is to become a number one professional tennis player in the world." Brayley shares the same aspiration, and Dhyreille has also attracted attention regarding his eligibility to represent France on the court.

Lomu Legacy Lives On in Auckland

The family is also helping organise the Lomu Legacy International U18 Sevens Tournament, scheduled for 12 and 13 December in Auckland. The event will bring together young rugby players from across the globe to honour Jonah's contribution to the game.

While the brothers' futures appear to lie beyond the rugby pitch, the Lomu name continues to shape sport's next generation — this time through service, ambition and memory.

Source: Briefly News