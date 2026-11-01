Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry visited South Africa over the weekend to attend the Soweto derby

Henry expressed surprise at a unique Soweto derby tradition that sets it apart from rivalries he witnessed in Europe

When pressed to name the South African player he admired most, Henry reached back in time to single out a Bafana Bafana icon

Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry has named Doctor Khumalo as the South African player he has admired most, singling out the Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana icon during a visit to Johannesburg for the Soweto derby.

Thierry Henry names his favourite South African footballer of all-time.

Source: Getty Images

Henry was in the country over the weekend to take in the fixture between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. Speaking to SuperSport TV, he reflected on both the atmosphere in the stands and the broader state of South African football.

Henry taken aback by Soweto Derby atmosphere

The French striker was visibly struck by what he described as a rare sight at a local derby, supporters of rival clubs sharing the same space without hostility.

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"You can see the mix of the colours in the stands. This is very rare for me," he told SuperSport TV.

"Usually, when you have a derby, you separate from the fans, you don't walk together to the stadium, you definitely do not sit together at the stadium, and that is what makes this derby unique. It is a derby that does not divide the country by the fact that people are okay with each other, sitting with each other."

Doctor Khumalo earns Henry's praise

When asked to identify his favourite South African player, Henry looked beyond the current generation and recalled a squad that left a lasting impression on him during his playing days.

"I don't have a favourite South African player at the moment because to reach that level, you need years and years and years but the one that I always used to like when I used to watch players in my time, because I played against that team that won the Africa Cup of Nations [in 1996]," he said.

"You all know the team; the [Phil] Masinga, [Mark] Fish, [Lucas] Radebe but Doctor Khumalo was the player that I used to like with the way he played the game," Henry added.

Khumalo was part of the Bafana Bafana side that claimed South Africa's only Africa Cup of Nations title in 1996, a tournament the country hosted. At club level, he enjoyed a decorated career with Kaizer Chiefs, contributing to three league title victories and cementing his status as one of the finest players the country has produced.

Da Cruz speaks English ahead of Soweto Derby

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz caught South African football fans by surprise after speaking English during a media interview.

The French tactician addressed the media in English on Thursday, 29 October, as he shared his thoughts on the importance of the fixture and his team's preparations for Saturday's showdown at FNB Stadium.

Source: Briefly News