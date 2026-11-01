Springboks utility back Damian Willemse is attracting serious interest from Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath ahead of his contract expiry in June 2027

The Stormers have reportedly begun negotiations with Willemse over a new deal, with broad financial terms already discussed in principle

Willemse is not the only Springbok facing an uncertain future, with fly-half Handré Pollard also reportedly being pursued by a Japanese club

Damian Willemse faces a pivotal decision about his career, with Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath emerging as serious contenders for the Springboks utility back's signature ahead of his contract expiry.

The 28-year-old's current deal with the Stormers runs until June 2027, and while South African newspaper Rapport reports that renewal talks are already underway with broad financial terms agreed in principle, no formal announcement has been made. Suntory Sungoliath are prepared to table a significant offer to bring Willemse to Tokyo, intensifying the competition for one of South African rugby's most versatile players.

Stormers determined to hold on

Willemse committed to the Stormers in 2022 through a five-year extension, tying him to Cape Town through the 2027 Rugby World Cup. He has now made more than 100 appearances for the club since debuting as an 18-year-old in 2017 and remains a key figure in Rassie Erasmus's national setup, having won two World Cups with the Springboks.

The Tokyo-based club have a track record of landing high-profile international rugby talent. Former All Blacks captain Sam Cane and Ireland winger James Lowe have both played for Suntory, as has fellow Springbok Cheslin Kolbe, who spent three years with the club before returning to the Stormers in 2026.

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Any move to Japan would likely only materialise after the 2027 World Cup in Australia, leaving the Stormers with time to consolidate their position — though the outcome remains unresolved.

More Springboks linked to Japan

Willemse is not alone among South African internationals navigating uncertain futures. Springboks fly-half Handré Pollard is also reportedly attracting interest from a Japanese club, with the Bulls keen to retain him beyond the current season.

Hooker Malcolm Marx has confirmed he will leave Kubota Spears when his contract ends in June 2027, citing family reasons for his decision to return to South Africa. The Bulls have been strongly linked with his signature, although Marx has not confirmed his next destination officially.

The cluster of Springbok players facing contract decisions reflects the continued financial pull of Japanese rugby on South Africa's leading international talent.

Source: Briefly News