Orlando Pirates defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at FNB Stadium on Saturday, with coach Abdeslam Ouaddou crediting a strong second-half performance

Ouaddou acknowledged that Kaizer Chiefs dominated the first half but failed to convert their chances, allowing Pirates to regroup

A football analyst told Briefly News the referee also played a role in the match, though Pirates ultimately earned the bragging rights

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has spoken out following his side's 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday's Soweto derby at FNB Stadium, crediting resilience and tactical adjustments at half-time for turning the game in the Buccaneers' favour.

Goals from Yanela Mbuthuma and Tshepang Moremi secured all three points for Pirates, though the match was far from straightforward. Kaizer Chiefs created a number of clear-cut opportunities in the opening 45 minutes but were unable to find the net. A goalkeeping error from Sipho Chaine then gifted Pule Mmodi an equaliser for the Glamour Boys, briefly shifting momentum.

Ouaddou Praises Pirates' Second-Half Character

Ouaddou conceded that Chiefs were the superior side in the first period but said his team's response after the break reflected the true character of the club.

"I think every team had its half, you can say that Kaizer Chiefs had the first half. Unfortunately, they didn't take the chance and after we came with intention in the second half, we made some changes in terms of players but tactically as well," Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

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"We have seen the real face of Pirates in the second half, it means the team is resilient, solid, able to play, able to be sold and to score – this is the values of Pirates. So, I'm proud, coach, I'm really thank the players."

The coach also made a personal aside, noting that the victory arrived on the eve of his 48th birthday on 1 November.

"It's a fantastic gift for me because the 1st November will be my birthday; I will be 48, I'm getting old. But it's a fantastic gift, well done for the boys, well done for the fans, they deserve it, and I'm a happy coach," he added.

Analyst Backs Ouaddou's Reading of the Match

Football analyst Moses Mbogo, speaking exclusively to Briefly News, agreed that Chiefs' wastefulness in front of goal proved decisive.

"Ouaddou is right about his comments on Kaizer Chiefs' performance in the first half, and the match could've ended differently," Mbogo said.

"Kaizer Chiefs suffered from not being potent in front of goal with Pirates taking their chances when they had it. The referee had is own fair share of affecting the match, but it is what it is, Orlando Pirates got the bragging rights and Amakhosi can focus on what's next."

The result extends Pirates' dominance in recent derby encounters and will give Ouaddou's squad considerable momentum heading into the next round of fixtures.

Source: Briefly News