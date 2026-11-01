A DA helicopter banner flown over FNB Stadium during the Soweto Derby was met with loud jeers from thousands of spectators

The banner appeared as Helen Zille wrapped up her final campaign push for the Johannesburg mayoral race over the weekend

Social media users reacted with mixed views after a clip of the crowd's response went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter)

A Democratic Alliance helicopter banner flown over FNB Stadium during the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates was met with widespread booing from spectators inside the 94,000-seater venue over the weekend.

The banner, which read "Vote DA. Get our cities working for all", was commissioned by the party and circled the stadium during the highly anticipated match. Footage of the crowd's reaction spread rapidly on X, drawing thousands of views and sparking a fresh wave of political debate online.

DA banner draws jeers during derby

Orlando Pirates defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the match at FNB Stadium. The timing of the DA's aerial campaign message drew criticism from sections of the crowd, who made their disapproval audible as the banner passed overhead.

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Social media users were divided after the clip began circulating.

@Nuskido wrote: "Very unnecessary. It was a derby, not politics… Read the room."

@SimplyMegszcpt commented: "The DA giving people serious chest pains and then they have to go home to no water. Thats a double whammy."

@Miz_Ruraltarain simply posted: "Boooo DA!" while @GlennOrtell offered a counter view: "Let them live in the filth, contaminated water and intermittent electricity. Oh yes, and potholes."

Helen Zille Watches Derby at Shisa Nyama

While the banner drew mixed reactions inside the stadium, DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille watched the match at a local shisa nyama. The 75-year-old, known to be an Orlando Pirates supporter, wore her Buccaneers jersey and spent the afternoon in the company of fellow football fans.

The outing formed part of her final campaign push ahead of the upcoming election. The DA's decision to run a banner at one of South African football's most celebrated fixtures reflects the party's effort to reach voters in Soweto, a constituency that has historically leaned away from DA support.

Source: Briefly News