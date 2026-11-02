Leon Schuster left a beloved journalist completely stunned during what appeared to be a tense on-air confrontation

The veteran comedian seemingly lashed out at the interviewer after she asked him a question about his past portrayals and whether he owed South Africans an apology

Fans across the country were overjoyed to see the legendary prankster still in top form despite his ongoing health challenges

Leon Schuster pranked a journalist during an interview. image: official_leon_schuster

Source: Instagram

Leave it to Leon Schuster to turn a straightforward TV interview into an unforgettable moment of television. The veteran comedian and filmmaker pulled off one of his most audacious pranks yet, catching Morning Live host Leanne Manas completely off guard during what she believed was a serious sit-down conversation.

Manas was interviewing the legendary entertainer at his home when she posed a question many South Africans have long wondered about: whether there are portrayals from his career that he felt warranted an apology to those who may have been hurt by them.

Schuster turns the tables on Manas

What followed was jaw-dropping. Schuster immediately shut down the line of questioning, his tone sharp and unmistakably irritated.

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"That is a bit of a sensitive question, and I don't want to answer that because you've confronted me now and it p*sses me off and I thought we could get along. Don't ask me about stuff like that, please. Don't do that, just don't do that again. I'll walk out of this interview in a minute. You don't do that to me. Not in my own house," he said.

Manas, visibly rattled but keeping her composure, quickly tried to ease the tension, pleading with Schuster not to walk out. Then came the reveal that left her absolutely speechless.

Schuster fixed her with a sharp look and declared: "You know what? You've been schuksed!"

Leon Schuster pulled one of his iconic pranks, leaving Leanne Manas in complete shock. Images: official_leon_schuster, leannemanas

Source: Instagram

For those unfamiliar, being "schuksed" is quintessentially South African. The phrase is drawn directly from Schuster's celebrated hidden-camera prank shows and comedy films, including Oh Schucks.... It's Schuster!, where unsuspecting members of the public are caught up in elaborate, light-hearted practical jokes.

Schuster later revealed that one of Manas' own crew members had tipped him off, giving him the idea to set the whole thing up. Once the joke landed, he rose from his seat and wrapped the still-bewildered host in a warm hug as laughter broke out across the set.

Manas eventually circled back to her original question, this time answering it herself with a smile: "I can answer it for you; it was all done for the fun. You just wanted us to laugh at ourselves."

The clip spread quickly, delighting fans who were thrilled to see the beloved comedian, who has been navigating health challenges, deliver a pitch-perfect prank with all the effortless timing that made him a South African cultural institution in the first place.

Watch part of the interview below.

Leon Schuster lands Netflix deal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Leon Schuster's upcoming project, which will see him collaborate with streaming giant Netflix.

Despite battling health challenges, the legendary filmmaker and prankster took on the opportunity to make an epic comeback.

Source: Briefly News