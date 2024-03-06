Who is King Yahweh? His age, wife, career, and net worth

The Imperial Majesty King Yahweh is an African-American global peace advocate, motivational speaker and humanitarian. He is renowned for promoting spirituality, self-awareness and economic expansion. In addition, King Yahweh is the first leader in Ghanaian history to be enstooled in two different villages during the same time.

King Yahweh at The Kingdom of Yahweh’s Royal Black Tie Affair (L). The humanitarian at a meeting with several spiritual leaders (R). Photo: @king_yahweh_worldwide on Instagram (modified by author)

King Yahweh is the leader of The Kingdom of Yahweh (TKOY), a faith-based organization seeking to steer positive global change by connecting all ethnicities and religious groups.

This article highlights exciting details about the enigmatic individual who continues to captivate the hearts and minds of people worldwide.

King Yahweh’s profile summary

Name King Yahweh Gender Male Date of birth 15 October 1986 (Rumoured) Age 37 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 6’3’’ (191 cm) Weight 181 lbs (82 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Global peace advocate, humanitarian, motivational speaker Net worth $326 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is King Yahweh?

King Yahweh, The Holy Ghost, is one of the most influential people, serving as a global bridge to peace and prosperity. His goals include generating essential services for improving life status and assisting in redeveloping distressed communities.

A portrait of King Yahweh being carried by his people. Photo: @king_yahweh_worldwide on Instagram (modified by author)

Despite his popularity, the peace advocate prefers keeping details about his personal life away from the internet’s prying eyes. His humanitarian works, however, go a long way in proving what kind of a person he is.

How old is King Yahweh?

The Imperial Majesty King Yahweh (aged 37 as of 2024) was allegedly born on 15 October 1986 in the USA. However, information about his family and educational background remains a mystery.

King Yahweh’s height

King Yahweh reportedly stands 6 feet 5 inches (191 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 181 pounds (82 kilograms). The humanitarian features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes. He often wears a white ensemble with a touch of gold.

What does King Yahweh do for a living?

He is the founder and CEO of The Kingdom of Yahweh. He was officially appointed as king (nana) in April 2015.

His reign hails out of territories in Agona Kwanyako and Mankessim Traditional Area, Central region, Ghana. King Yahweh is named Nana Nyarko Adu-Asare II, Chief of Agona Kwanyako, Central Region and Nana Edu Ababio, Chief of the Mankessim Traditional Area, Central Region.

Additionally, he was crowned as Fon and was among the Kingmakers in the Republic of Cameroon. On 23 October 2020, the American native collaborated with the Monk Quang Chon from the Phuoc Hue Vietnamese Buddhist Temple.

King Yahweh during the Yahweh World Peace Tour (L). The peace advocate on a chariot (R). Photo: @king_yahweh_worldwide on Instagram (modified by author)

In their meeting, the duo discussed their mission to revitalize schools affected by storms in Vietnam. In return, Chon pledged to help feed the South Florida Project. In 2022, the humanitarian was awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in Houston, Texas.

The Kingdom of Yahweh organization

According to the group’s website, The Kingdom of Yahweh serves people from all walks of life. Geographical boundaries do not restrict this community of worshippers. The kingdom members also connect with people from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds.

The organization enact global change by directly sponsoring and distributing basic necessities to the less fortunate. Under the leadership of King Yahweh, the group supports orphanages in Kenya, Zambia, India and recently Pakistan.

How much is King Yahweh's net worth?

Per The Kingdom of Yahweh official Facebook, the humanitarian has an estimated net worth of $326 million.

He purportedly has global real estate investments, corporate stocks and ownership of various shell companies throughout the Bahamas (with over 700 acres across three islands) and stretching as far as Switzerland.

Are LisaRaye and King Yahweh married?

The subject of King Yahweh’s wife has always been of public interest. In September 2019, King Yahweh crowned Hollywood star LisaRaye the Queen Mother of Ghana, a role she confirmed in an interview with talk show host Wendy Williams.

She was reportedly chosen by the paramount chief of Agona Kwanyako and the entire Kyidom Traditional Divisional Council due to her philanthropic efforts. Her inauguration ceremony occurred at the Cicada Club in Los Angeles, USA.

King Yahweh at the secret garden (L). The humanitarian walking down the stairs (R). Photo: @king_yahweh_worldwide on Instagram (modified by author)

Some guests graced the event, including chiefs dressed in regal attires. Even though it is unclear whether LisaRaye and King Yahweh share a romantic connection, they have been pictured together several times, sparking dating rumours.

King Yahweh has undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping the future of needy communities in different parts of the world. His mission to improve their living standards has garnered immense praise from reputable figures and set the bar high for what it means to work for others selflessly.

