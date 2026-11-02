Newlyweds Dricus du Plessis and Vasti Spiller are enjoying their honeymoon following their October wedding

Cimone Petersen and Karlien van Jaarsveld were among the South African celebrities who reacted to the couple's honeymoon pictures

The UFC star recently returned to winning ways against Kamaru Usman after losing his middleweight championship to Khamzat Chimaev

South African UFC star Dricus du Plessis and his wife, Vasti Spiller, are enjoying married life, with their honeymoon pictures attracting attention from fans and fellow celebrities.

Dricus du Plessis and his wife, Vasti Spiller, are enjoying married life, with their honeymoon pictures attracting attention from fans. Image:@vastispiller

Source: Instagram

The couple, who exchanged vows in a picturesque Western Cape wedding in October, have been receiving warm messages following their latest social media update.

Among those who reacted were South African personalities Cimone Petersen and Karlien van Jaarsveld, who shared their excitement in the comments section.

Dricus du Plessis and wife receive honeymoon messages

Petersen, on Instagram, commented:

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"A dream! Enjoy every moment 🤍🤍🤍"

Van Jaarsveld also joined the conversation, writing:

"😍😍lekker!"

Another Instagram user, @hello__its_kayla, added:

"Soo mooi❤️"

The Afrikaans comments added a distinctly South African touch to the reactions, with followers celebrating the newlyweds as they enjoy time together after their wedding.

Take a look at the pics below on Instagram.

Du Plessis and Spiller tied the knot on 10 October 2026 at La Paris Estate in Paarl, Western Cape.

The wedding brought together family, friends and several familiar South African personalities. Afrikaans musicians Bobby van Jaarsveld and Ricus Nel were among the entertainers at the celebration.

The couple had been dating since 2023 and announced their engagement in January 2025, when Du Plessis proposed on his 31st birthday.

Take a look at the pictures in the Instagram post below.

Dricus du Plessis' life outside the UFC Octagon

While Du Plessis continues to make headlines in mixed martial arts, his latest social media activity offers fans a glimpse into his personal life. The former UFC middleweight champion has had a busy period in his fighting career.

He lost his championship to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in Chicago on 16 August 2025, suffering a unanimous decision defeat.

However, the South African returned to the Octagon on 18 July 2026 to face former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in Oklahoma City. Du Plessis secured a unanimous decision victory, with the judges scoring the five-round contest 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46.

UFC statistics recorded 136 significant strikes landed by the South African compared to Usman's 92. Sean Strickland subsequently reclaimed the middleweight championship by defeating Chimaev via split decision at UFC 328 in May 2026.

Dricus du Plessis and Vasti's wedding cake

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis and Vasti Spiller tied the knot at La Paris Estate in the Cape Winelands on 10 October 2026

The couple's reception featured an elegant table-length white cake decorated with fresh fruit and macarons

Source: Briefly News