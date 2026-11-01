Fitness influencer Sbahle Mpisane caused a buzz online when a Nigerian prophet delivered a message to her

A video of the influencer with the preacher was shared online over the weekend

South Africans commented on the clip on Sunday, 1 November 2026

Reality TV star Sbahle Mpisane's prophecy by a Nigerian pastor stuns SA. Images: SbahleMpisane

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman Sbahle Mpisane had social media buzzing over the weekend when she received a prophecy from a Nigerian preacher about her 2018 car accident.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared a video on its Instagram account of Mpisane introducing herself as The Fitness Bunny.

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X user also shared a video of the fitness guru with the prophet and captioned the clip:

"Ya, no, Itumeleng Khune's ancestors are strong."

South Africans comment on the clip

@Gjing_superman said:

"This is unnecessary. Relationships end; it's normal. Khune is a happily married man; don't invite him into your witchcraft mentality. The girl has been through her own traumas, almost lost her life in an accident. Seniphenduke izilwane for likes... nah."

@Lindo_Mnisi replied:

"Women are the most gullible when it comes to this nonsense."

@TieOnto responded;

"It’s actually insane that people attend these things voluntarily."

@Kalogo_Mojalefa reacted:

"Until you’ve been in her shoes, you’ll understand what she’s going through. I was in an accident and became a quadriplegic. I too went to all sorts of churches trying to find healing. It has nothing to do with Itu. Y’all are too male-centered, which clouds ur judgement and humanity."

@Deejay_Buckz wrote:

"It's very funny to see a priest getting jealous over someone saying they are popular. His job is not to be popular but to make God popular."

@Tabisaxat responded:

"Zisekhona na madoda ezizinto kanti."

Fitness star Sbahle Mpisane's prophecy by a Nigerian Pastor stuns Mzansi. Images: SbahleMpisane

Source: Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane shares photo of alleged stalker who showed up at her mother’s house

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Sbahle Mpisane shared alarming details about a stalker who followed her to her gym and introduced himself as her husband.

The man went as far as travelling to Sbahle's mother's house and demanding to be let in, claiming to be a family member.

Social media users commented on the fitness guru's encounter on social media.

Source: Briefly News