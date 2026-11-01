Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando da Cruz pointed to a key factor he believes will revive Amakhosi's Betway Premiership title challenge

Chiefs have dropped 12 points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after a run of draws cost the Soweto giants valuable ground

A football analyst shared his view on whether Da Cruz will keep his job at Kaizer Chiefs, regardless of the season's outcome

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando da Cruz says he knows what is holding Amakhosi back this season and believes the solution is already on its way.

Chiefs sit 12 points behind Betway Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, with a series of draws having proved the costliest factor in their title challenge. Despite the deficit, Da Cruz insists the campaign is far from over, with 21 league fixtures still remaining.

Injuries at the Root of Chiefs' Struggles

The French coach identified a lengthy injury list as the main disruptor of his side's rhythm since the start of the season. He argued that limited squad depth had forced him to rely on less experienced players, contributing to the club's inability to convert competitive performances into wins.

Da Cruz acknowledged that Chiefs had dropped points in matches they should have taken all three from, but expressed confidence that the returning players would provide the quality and depth needed to stabilise results.

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He stressed the importance of a positive mentality within the squad and maintained that a run of consecutive victories remained achievable, one that he believes could significantly alter the shape of the title race.

Analyst Weighs in on Da Cruz's Future at Chiefs

Football analyst Moses Mbogo, speaking exclusively to Briefly News, offered a measured assessment of Da Cruz's prospects at the club.

"I think he might last till the end of the season, since he's got the backing of the Kaizer Chiefs board presently," Mbogo said.

"Personally I think they should keep him, even if he finish the season trophyless, the only reason I would advice Kaizer Chiefs to part ways with him is if the poor run of form is extended and didn't make top eight finish."

For Amakhosi, the immediate priorities are clear: recover injured players, convert draws into wins, and build a sustained run of results capable of eating into Sundowns' advantage at the top of the standings.

Source: Briefly News