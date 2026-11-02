Magistrate Peter Manthata was due to deliver judgment in Modimolle Regional Court on Monday, 2 November 2026, in the Phala Phala farm theft trial

Imanuwela David and siblings Froliana and Ndilinasho Joseph face charges of theft, conspiracy, housebreaking and money laundering over the alleged 2020 burglary

The court moved to conclude a case that has been before it for three years

The Modimolle Court will deliver judgement on the Phala Phala theft case. Image: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO — Magistrate Peter Manthata was due to deliver judgment on Monday, 2 November 2026, in the Modimolle Regional Court, marking a pivotal moment in the three-year theft trial linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm.

Three individuals face judgment: Imanuwela David and siblings Froliana and Ndilinasho Joseph. The charges against them include conspiracy to commit housebreaking, housebreaking with intent to steal, theft and money laundering, relating to an alleged burglary at the farm in February 2020 in which US$580,000 in cash was taken.

Froliana Joseph worked as a temporary cleaner at the farm. The State alleged she alerted her co-accused to the existence of cash concealed inside one of the couches on the property.

What the State Alleged Against David

Much of the prosecution's case centred on David, whom the State identified as the alleged mastermind behind the burglary. Prosecutors presented evidence that he spent the stolen US dollars on a fleet of luxury vehicles, several properties and a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch.

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David rejected the allegation outright. He told the court that the funds used for his purchases came from a friend based in Namibia. The State further alleged that the three accused were in regular contact in the period leading up to the break-in, with cellphone data placing their devices near the farm at the relevant time.

An earlier application by the accused for a discharge was dismissed by the court, which found the State had presented sufficient evidence to require them to answer the charges. Closing arguments were completed on 5 August 2026, confirmed by the National Prosecuting Authority.

How the case came to court

Although the burglary took place in February 2020, it only entered public awareness in June 2022, when former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against President Ramaphosa at a Johannesburg police station. The three accused were arrested in November 2023, and the trial commenced in May 2025.

Briefly News previously reported that proceedings were briefly disrupted after the investigating officer fell ill, forcing a postponement. The accused are presumed innocent until the court rules otherwise.

Brown Mogotsi court heaing postponed

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Brown Mogotsi’s court case, including his bid to obtain additional documents from the prosecution ahead of trial. The Johannesburg Regional Court postponed the application to 13 November 2026.

Source: Briefly News