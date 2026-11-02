Leinster are set to appoint Noel McNamara as head coach, according to a report published on 31 October 2026

The move signals that Jacques Nienaber could be heading back to South Africa ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia

McNamara is currently contracted to Bordeaux-Begles until 2029, meaning Leinster and the French club may have struck an early release deal

Leinster Rugby are set to appoint Noel McNamara as their next head coach, a move that would effectively confirm Jacques Nienaber's widely anticipated return to the Springboks coaching set-up ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Leinster Set to Appoint Noel McNamara, Paving Way for Jacques Nienaber's Springboks Return

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The Irish Times reported on 31 October 2026 that McNamara, currently serving on the coaching staff at Bordeaux-Begles, will return to his former province at the start of the 2027/28 season. Current Leinster head coach Leo Cullen is expected to step down at the conclusion of the 2026/27 campaign.

Nienaber's Contract and a Possible Early Exit

Nienaber's contract with Leinster runs until the end of the current season, though a six-month break clause in the agreement could allow him to depart earlier, potentially even before Leinster's campaign concludes.

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The appointment of McNamara would almost certainly accelerate that timeline, given Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus' well-documented preference for reuniting with trusted members of his coaching circle. Erasmus recently brought Felix Jones back into the fold after his stint with England's Steve Borthwick.

The news also puts to rest speculation that Felipe Contepomi, the current Argentina head coach, was in contention for the Leinster position. Reports indicate the Argentinian has ruled himself out of a return to Dublin.

McNamara's Rise Through European Rugby

McNamara's appointment would represent a significant coup for Leinster. Having previously worked at Glenstal Abbey, Clongowes, and in Leinster's academy system, he led Ireland Under-20 to a Grand Slam Six Nations title in 2019 before pursuing opportunities abroad. Stints with North Harbour in New Zealand and the Sharks in South Africa followed, before he joined Bordeaux in 2023 under head coach Yannick Bru.

The Clare native had signed a contract extension with Bordeaux earlier in 2026 that was due to keep him at the French club through to the end of the 2028/29 season, suggesting Leinster and Bordeaux have negotiated an early release.

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