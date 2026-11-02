Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye appeared in the Germiston Regional Court on 30 October 2026 over firearm-related charges

The NPA rejected the 45-year-old's legal team's request to resolve the matter outside the criminal justice system

Jub Jub's lawyers plan to escalate their representations to the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions

The National Prosecuting Authority rejected Jub Jub's request to have his firearm-related case resolved outside the court system, meaning prosecution proceedings would continue. Image: Jub Jub

Source: Instagram

Television presenter and musician Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye is set to face a criminal trial after the National Prosecuting Authority shut down his legal team's attempt to keep the matter out of court. The 45-year-old entertainer's hopes of an alternative resolution hit a wall when the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions rejected his representatives' request following his appearance at the Germiston Regional Court on Friday, 30 October 2026.

What Jub Jub is accused of

The charges against Jub Jub relate to an alleged confrontation with an e-hailing driver in Edenvale, Ekurhuleni, back in June 2026. He faces counts of discharging a firearm in a public place and pointing an object that could reasonably be mistaken for a firearm.

According to the allegations, the incident unfolded after the driver dropped off a female passenger at a residence. Jub Jub allegedly accused the driver of having a romantic relationship with his partner, and the situation reportedly turned physical when the presenter allegedly forced the driver out of his vehicle and prevented him from leaving before firing a shot in his direction. The driver escaped unharmed and reported the incident at a nearby police station. A subsequent search of Jub Jub's home allegedly resulted in the seizure of a pellet gun.

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Jub Jub appeared at the Germiston Regional Court, where his legal representative indicated plans to escalate the matter to the national prosecuting office. Image: Jub Jub

Source: Instagram

NPA confirms prosecution will proceed

According to Daily Sun, NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole confirmed that the Gauteng DPP's office had carefully weighed the representations put forward by Jub Jub's legal team before arriving at its decision. The authority concluded that sufficient evidence exists and that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution, meaning the case will proceed without fear, favour or prejudice.

Rather than accepting the outcome, Jub Jub's lawyers announced in court that they intend to escalate the matter to the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions, seeking a second review of the decision. The court postponed proceedings to 23 November 2026 to allow time for that process to play out. Jub Jub, who has maintained his innocence throughout, remains out on R5,000 bail while the legal battle continues.

Jub Jub’s warrant of arrest was cancelled

Jub Jub's warrant of arrest was cancelled after he appeared at the Germiston Magistrate's Court following an earlier absence due to ill health.

His defence submitted a medical certificate explaining why the artist had missed his previous court date two weeks prior.

Source: Briefly News