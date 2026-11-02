Somizi styled himself as Master KG for Halloween and shared the look on Instagram

The media personality revealed he did his own styling for the Limpopo-inspired costume

Fans and netizens flooded the comments with reactions to Somizi's transformation

Somizi showed off his Halloween transformation into musician Master KG, giving followers a glimpse of his playful costume. Image: Somizi Mhlongo, Master KG

Source: Facebook

Somizi Mhlongo had the internet in a chokehold this Halloween after revealing his costume on Instagram. The media personality showed up dressed as none other than Limpopo hitmaker Master KG, and the resemblance was enough to send his followers into a frenzy. Somizi captioned the post:

"Happy Halloween. @masterkgsa wanitwa mos."

Somgaga tagged the Jerusalema star directly. In true Somizi fashion, he gave himself full credit for the styling. The costume included the exact scarf and leather jacket associated with Master KG's signature look, which did not go unnoticed by fans.

Somizi's love for Limpopo artists

This is not the first time Somizi has paid tribute to a musician from Limpopo through his Halloween costume. One fan pointed out that the year before, he had dressed as Shebeshxt, noting a pattern of Somizi celebrating artists from that province. The detail only added another layer to the conversation, with followers applauding what many saw as a genuine tribute rather than mockery.

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Fans react to the Halloween transformation

@_lumnandimiya noted:

"The exact scarf and leather jacket for me, angfuni nokubuza."

@mchunu.wendy wrote:

"Last year it was Shebby, and this year is Master, uyabathanda labafana baseLimpopo😂 but you ate. ❤️"

@mpilo_hlubi added:

"Limpopo ca ihamba yodwa kusomizi ..uhamba nayo nje. 😂😂😂❤️"

@mabokepatience said:

"I like the way you are embracing our musicians 🔥...o e shapile straight 👌"

@carol_mhlauli wrote:

"You ate Som Som...😂🔥🔥"

@takie_1227 joked:

"I don't know how many times I've swiped left, right, left, right. 🤣🤣🤣"

@___iam_realest reflected:

"Before Amapiano there was Master KG. 👑"

@chwailove simply said:

"Oh nguwe nguwe nguwe egcada bhele."

DBN Gogo went all out for Halloween

DBN Gogo posted side-by-side videos recreating two iconic TV scenes for Halloween, drawing widespread praise from fans.

The DJ's first recreation brought the legendary Generations confrontation between Tau Mogale and Karabo Moroka back to life.

Source: Briefly News