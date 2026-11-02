Vasti Spiller Looks Angelic in Blue Dress on Santorini Honeymoon With Dricus du Plessis
- Vasti Spiller shared a stunning photo from her honeymoon in Santorini, Greece, just weeks after marrying UFC champion Dricus du Plessis
- The entrepreneur and author posed against the iconic Greek backdrop in a light blue dress, drawing thousands of likes from fans
- South African celebrities and fans flooded the comments with love for the newlywed couple
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Vasti Spiller is living her best life. The South African entrepreneur and author touched down in Santorini, Greece, on 1 November 2026 for her honeymoon with UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, and her photos from the trip are turning heads.
In the post shared on her Instagram, Vasti posed against the breathtaking backdrop of Santorini's iconic blue domes and Mediterranean views. She wore a light blue dress with a scarf around her neck, looking radiant and completely at ease against one of the world's most romantic settings. She paired the caption with a William Shakespeare quote: "the earth has music for those who listen."
The couple is staying at Rhenias Villas, a property that sits directly across from Santorini's famous blue-domed churches.
A wedding to remember
The honeymoon comes just weeks after Vasti and Dricus tied the knot on 10 October 2026 at La Paris Estate in Paarl, in the heart of the Cape Winelands. The ceremony featured live performances from Afrikaans artists Ricus Nel and Bobby van Jaarsveld, with rugby legend Victor Matfield among the guests.
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The couple's love story began in 2023 at CIT Boxing gym in Pretoria, where Vasti completed a boxing coaching course. Dricus proposed on 14 January 2025, during his 31st birthday celebrations.
The Greek getaway is a well-earned break. According to Dricus's coach, Morne Visser, the fighter was given downtime in October before returning to intense training. Once back in South Africa, Dricus is set to train straight through December in preparation for a UFC title defence tentatively scheduled for late February or March 2027.
Mzansi reacts to the honeymoon photos
South Africans could not get enough of the couple's Santorini posts on Vasti's Instagram:
@ricusnel wrote:
"My twee heel favourites!! 🔥" (My two absolute favourites)
@lorindasworld_ said:
"Looks like heaven! 🤍 Enjoy every moment you two 🫶🏼💙"
@karlienvanjaarsveld commented:
"😍😍lekker!" (Amazing)
@the_real_nick_ferguson added:
"You deserve it bro! Thanks for representing 🇿🇦"
@janez_vermeiren shared:
"Magical destination and perfect honeymoon spot ❤️"
@cimonepetersen_ said:
"ń Droom! Geniet elke oomblik 🤍🤍🤍" (A dream! Enjoy every moment)
@lolomtoko wrote:
"We love you, Drikus, and automatically love everyone you love."
See the post here:
More on SA celebrity couples
- Briefly News recently reported on Vasti Spiller revealing the first thing she’d invest in before getting married, including her smile transformation.
- Handre Pollard’s wife, Marise, stunned fans with safari photos from her stay at Mhondoro Safari Lodge.
- Dricus du Plessis and Vasti Spiller enjoyed their honeymoon as celebrities like Cimone Petersen and Karlien van Jaarsveld reacted.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting. Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za