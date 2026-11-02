Vasti Spiller shared a stunning photo from her honeymoon in Santorini, Greece, just weeks after marrying UFC champion Dricus du Plessis

The entrepreneur and author posed against the iconic Greek backdrop in a light blue dress, drawing thousands of likes from fans

South African celebrities and fans flooded the comments with love for the newlywed couple

Vasti Spiller on her honeymoon in Greece. Images: vasti_spiller/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Vasti Spiller is living her best life. The South African entrepreneur and author touched down in Santorini, Greece, on 1 November 2026 for her honeymoon with UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, and her photos from the trip are turning heads.

In the post shared on her Instagram, Vasti posed against the breathtaking backdrop of Santorini's iconic blue domes and Mediterranean views. She wore a light blue dress with a scarf around her neck, looking radiant and completely at ease against one of the world's most romantic settings. She paired the caption with a William Shakespeare quote: "the earth has music for those who listen."

The couple is staying at Rhenias Villas, a property that sits directly across from Santorini's famous blue-domed churches.

A wedding to remember

The honeymoon comes just weeks after Vasti and Dricus tied the knot on 10 October 2026 at La Paris Estate in Paarl, in the heart of the Cape Winelands. The ceremony featured live performances from Afrikaans artists Ricus Nel and Bobby van Jaarsveld, with rugby legend Victor Matfield among the guests.

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The couple's love story began in 2023 at CIT Boxing gym in Pretoria, where Vasti completed a boxing coaching course. Dricus proposed on 14 January 2025, during his 31st birthday celebrations.

The Greek getaway is a well-earned break. According to Dricus's coach, Morne Visser, the fighter was given downtime in October before returning to intense training. Once back in South Africa, Dricus is set to train straight through December in preparation for a UFC title defence tentatively scheduled for late February or March 2027.

Mzansi reacts to the honeymoon photos

South Africans could not get enough of the couple's Santorini posts on Vasti's Instagram:

@ricusnel wrote:

"My twee heel favourites!! 🔥" (My two absolute favourites)

@lorindasworld_ said:

"Looks like heaven! 🤍 Enjoy every moment you two 🫶🏼💙"

@karlienvanjaarsveld commented:

"😍😍lekker!" (Amazing)

@the_real_nick_ferguson added:

"You deserve it bro! Thanks for representing 🇿🇦"

@janez_vermeiren shared:

"Magical destination and perfect honeymoon spot ❤️"

@cimonepetersen_ said:

"ń Droom! Geniet elke oomblik 🤍🤍🤍" (A dream! Enjoy every moment)

@lolomtoko wrote:

"We love you, Drikus, and automatically love everyone you love."

See the post here:

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Source: Briefly News