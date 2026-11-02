Rudolf Köberl-Labenbacher, 72, died after being struck by a vehicle while cycling along the N2 near Swellendam on 14 October 2026

His family is still waiting for confirmation of when his remains can be repatriated to Austria for burial

The Worcester Forensic Pathology Service and the Western Cape Department of Health are relevant to the process of handling and releasing his remains

The family of Austrian cyclist Rudolf Köberl-Labenbacher is still waiting to bring his body home nearly three weeks after he was killed in a collision on the N2 near Swellendam in the Western Cape.

The family of Austrian cyclist Rudolf Köberl-Labenbacher is still waiting to bring his body home nearly three weeks after he was killed in a collision on the N2. Image: News24

Source: Facebook

The 72-year-old died on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, while cycling approximately 4km outside Swellendam in the direction of Heidelberg.

According to News24 his death left his wife, Hertha, and other relatives devastated, with the family now facing the difficult process of arranging for his remains to be transported to Austria for burial.

However, the repatriation process has yet to reach a confirmed conclusion, leaving his loved ones without a definite date for when they can lay him to rest in his home country.

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Austrian cyclist's family awaits answers

Köberl-Labenbacher's death was previously reported by Briefly News, which detailed how his wife received the devastating news from South African police while at their home in Vienna.

The news came only hours after the couple had spoken on the phone, as they reportedly did every day while he travelled. During their final conversation, he spoke about his travels, told his wife how much he missed her and expressed his excitement about getting back on his bicycle.

He also mentioned hoping to witness what he described as a majestic sunset. The couple had been together for almost 50 years, according to a relative identified as Andrea in earlier media reports.

His family described him as a sporty, kind-hearted man who loved nature and travelling. His cycling adventures had taken him to different parts of the world, making his sudden death particularly difficult for those closest to him.

The family is now hoping to have his remains returned to Austria, where he can be laid to rest.

How South Africa handles repatriation of remains

The repatriation of remains following an unnatural death can involve several procedures, particularly when the circumstances surrounding the death are still being investigated.

In Köberl-Labenbacher's case, Swellendam police opened an investigation following the fatal collision.

South Africa's forensic pathology regulations provide that a body may only be released once the medico-legal investigation has been concluded, any necessary samples or investigations have been completed and an authorised medical practitioner has approved the release.

The Worcester Forensic Pathology Service is a Western Cape Government facility based in Worcester, within the Cape Winelands District. The Western Cape Department of Health oversees the provincial forensic pathology services, which play an important role in investigating unnatural deaths.

Once the necessary procedures have been completed, arrangements for international transportation can proceed through the relevant authorities and funeral service providers.

Austria's Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs also states that its diplomatic representatives can assist families with arrangements for repatriating the remains of Austrian citizens who die abroad. However, the associated costs generally have to be covered by relatives or applicable insurance.

Cyclists honour fallen riders

Briefly News previously reported that the Pedal Power Association and Stay Wider of the Rider invited cyclists to join a memorial ride in honour of Idries Sheriff and all riders who have lost their lives on South African roads.

Sheriff tragically died in December 2025 after being struck by a BMW driven by 27-year-old Bongani Mthethwa while cycling along Victoria Road.

Source: Briefly News