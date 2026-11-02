A viral list revealed what top South African celebrities did for a living before breaking into the entertainment industry

Lady Du's past stood out, with the singer having reportedly worked multiple jobs way before her music career took off

Kabza De Small, Big Zulu, Emtee, Nadia Nakai and Pabi Cooper also featured on the list with surprising former careers

What South African celebrities did before the fame. Images: ladydu_sa, bigzulu_sa, kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

A viral list making rounds on social media has pulled back the curtain on the humble beginnings of some of South Africa's biggest entertainment names, and the reveals have left fans both shocked and inspired.

The list, which features household names like Nadia Nakai, Emtee, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, paints a vivid picture of the grind these stars put in long before they ever stepped into the spotlight.

Lady Du's many lives before music

Perhaps the most jaw-dropping entry belongs to Lady Du, whose pre-fame résumé reads like something from a career fair brochure.

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The singer reportedly worked as a cruise ship beauty therapist, a teeth whitening specialist, a firefighter trainee and a corporate logistics manager. This tracks with the buzz she generated when she publicly celebrated her 19 qualifications.

Kabza De Small's backstory is equally striking. The Amapiano king once worked as a general hand for a municipality, cutting grass and repairing sewage drains as a plumber.

Tman Xpress, another pillar of the Amapiano movement, was reportedly stacking shelves in retail before his music career took off.

DJ Maphorisa reportedly sold sweets and kotas, while Emtee worked as a music instructor and Nadia Nakai as a tutor and advertising account executive. Images: djmaphorisa, emteethehustla, nadianakai

Source: Instagram

From taxi ranks and football fields to stardom

Big Zulu's origin story has been spoken about before, but the list confirms what many already suspected: he was driving taxis before rap came calling. Previously speaking about his career as a driver, Big Zulu revealed that music was a side hustle.

"I used to transport the community, and when I was done with my shift, I would perform at Back To The City. From there, after my performance, I would transport them back home from Back To The City. I was a taxi driver for six or seven years and on the side I would be rapping and even attend the South African Hip Hop Awards with my taxi. Do not stop trying."

Emtee, on the other hand, found his first music-related income as a music instructor in local schools, while Nadia Nakai transitioned from being a media studies tutor to working as an advertising account executive before her rap career took over.

DJ Maphorisa's hustle started in school, where he sold sweets before levelling up to running a kota business.

Pabi Cooper and Toss reportedly worked in football before transitioning to music. Images: cooper_pabi, indabakabani

Source: Instagram

Pabi Cooper's past is equally surprising, as she was reportedly a trained goalkeeper and football referee. Her love for the sport later earned her a hosting gig for a sports show in 2022.

Dancer and musician Toss, best known for Umlando, is also said to have played in development football leagues before pivoting to performance.

While some users in the comment section raised doubts about the accuracy of certain claims on the list, many agreed it offered a rare and refreshing look into the real lives behind the celebrity personas Mzansi has come to adore.

See the complete list below.

Nadia Nakai opens up about her biggest career cheque

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Nadia Nakai's biggest career pay cheque.

The rapper revealed what she used the money for, crediting her mother for guiding her from a young age.

Source: Briefly News