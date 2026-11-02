Former Miss World Anneline Kriel broke her silence on the brutal attack on North West farmer Donovan Marx, calling it 'cruel suffering'

Kriel, who has been publicly advocating against farm attacks since at least 2017, said her stance remains unchanged nearly a decade later

The beauty queen also reposted a controversial tweet by MK Party MP Andile Mngxitama about the attack, reigniting a long-running clash between the two

Former Miss World Anneline Kriel expressed heartbreak over the attack on North West farmer Donovan Marx, sending prayers to him and his family. Image: Anneline Kriel

Source: Instagram

Former Miss South Africa and Miss World Anneline Kriel has spoken out following the attack on North West farmer Donovan Marx, saying her heart "breaks" for the victim and his family. The 1973 beauty queen has long been one of the more prominent voices in South Africa raising awareness about violence against farming communities. Taking to her Facebook page, Kriel addressed the Marx attack in an emotional post. She wrote:

"My heart breaks for Donovan Marx and his loved ones. No human should ever have to go through such cruel suffering. I pray with all my heart for Donovan and that God will give his family strength during this heartbreaking time."

She went on to question when the suffering of South Africa's farming communities would end.

"How much more suffering must our farming communities endure? Every life is precious, and no family should have to live in fear. May God protect our farmers and their families."

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'Nothing has changed' since 2017

Kriel's reaction carries personal weight. In 2017, she publicly shared her own connection to farm attack trauma, revealing that a young woman who had befriended her stepdaughter was murdered on a farm in Stellenbosch. Since then, she has remained outspoken on the issue, and her latest post signals that her frustration has not faded. She stated plainly that "nothing has changed" since she first raised her voice publicly nearly a decade ago.

She also reposted a screenshot of a tweet by MK Party MP Andile Mngxitama, a figure she has clashed with previously over the topic of farm attacks. Mngxitama's post reportedly described the attack on Marx as "symbolic to denote the refusal of land thieves to listen," a claim Kriel appeared to share with her followers as an example of the attitudes she opposes.

Kriel's advocacy continues

The former beauty queen has kept farm attack awareness at the forefront of her public profile. Last month, she expressed support for Ernst Roets's White Cross Project, which saw 3,000 crosses erected in front of the Washington Monument in the United States as a tribute to farm attack victims.

"The planting of 3,000 crosses at the Washington Monument is a powerful gesture of remembrance, honouring those who have lost their lives and bringing attention to a cause that deserves to be heard. Every life matters. Every victim deserves to be remembered."

On her platform last year, Kriel also reaffirmed her commitment to the cause:

"I will continue to fight this injustice."

Police arrested three suspects for farm attack

Police have arrested three more suspects in connection with the brutal farm attack on Donovan Marx in Syferfontein, North West, bringing the total arrests to five.

Four firearms were seized during the latest operation near Potchefstroom, with two allegedly linked to the attack.

Source: Briefly News