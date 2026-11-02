More than 20 former employees of Shimza's Thembisa restaurant, The Hang Awt 1632 , accused management of withholding tips earned through card payments

The restaurant shut its doors on 10 September, with workers claiming they were owed money stretching back several years

Shimza fired back at the allegations, claiming the closure was temporary and that some workers had been caught stealing from the business

Former employees of Shimza's 'The Hang Awt 1632' restaurant in Thembisa alleged that they had gone years without receiving their card tips. Image: Shimza

Source: Facebook

South African DJ and music producer Shimza, real name Ashley Raphala, is at the centre of a labour dispute involving more than 20 former employees of his Thembisa restaurant, The Hang Awt 1632, who say they were never paid the tips they earned from card transactions.

The allegations, reported by Daily Sun on 2 November 2026, involve kitchen staff, bartenders, waiters and managers who worked at the Ekurhuleni-based establishment. The group claims that because most customers paid by card, their tips were processed electronically and deposited into the restaurant's account rather than handed directly to them. They say they only ever received tips paid in cash, while the rest allegedly stayed with the business, in some cases for more than five years.

Restaurant closes with immediate effect

On 10 September, employees received a message from management announcing the restaurant was closing immediately. They were subsequently called into a meeting where they were reportedly told the business could no longer cover its costs and owed money to suppliers. Management allegedly admitted during that meeting that employees were also owed outstanding funds.

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When workers attempted to resolve the matter internally, they claim their efforts went nowhere. They also alleged that they were warned that Shimza had financial means and that a partner's political connections could work against them if they pursued legal action.

On 1 October, management reportedly offered each former employee R2,000 to settle all outstanding claims, presenting contracts that would have them waive any further action against the restaurant. Some workers accepted the offer and signed, while others refused outright. Those who turned it down are planning to take the matter to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration in November.

The workers said they planned to take their complaints to the CCMA, disputing an alleged offer of R2,000 each to settle the matter. Image: Shimza

Source: Facebook

Shimza hits back with theft claims

Shimza has flatly rejected the allegations, calling them lies. Speaking to Daily Sun, he said the restaurant had not closed permanently but was undergoing a temporary shutdown for renovations and restructuring, a process he described as routine every five years. He added that permanent staff were still receiving their monthly salaries throughout this period.

According to Shimza, the only employees with genuine grievances were a small number of waiters who had allegedly been caught stealing from the business. He claimed management had uncovered what he described as a syndicate, and that affidavits were being used to support those accusations. He also argued that theft causes real damage to township businesses, affecting many families in the process.

The former employees have pushed back firmly on those claims, saying none of them was let go for stealing. Their argument is straightforward: if management truly believed theft had taken place, dismissals would have come long before the restaurant closed. The matter remains unresolved, with both sides holding their ground ahead of the anticipated CCMA proceedings.

Shimza reflected on his career

Shimza reposted a 2016 Facebook check-in from Ibiza Airport, where he prayed to break into the international market.

The South African DJ has since built a global Afro-tech brand with residencies at top Ibiza venues over the past decade.

Source: Briefly News