Police, accompanied by a friend of Emtee, arrived at Nicole Chinsamy's home on 29 October 2026 to serve her with a protection order

Emtee alleged in filed documents that Chinsamy harassed and threatened him following his release from jail on 2 September 2026

Nicole Chinsamy fired back at the allegations, calling the protection order an attempt to create a false narrative

Nicole Chinsamy responded to Emtee's allegations after obtaining a protection order. Image: nicolekendallchinsamy, emteerecords

Source: Instagram

Nicole Chinsamy has broken her silence after police served her with a protection order on behalf of her estranged husband, rapper Emtee. The move adds another chapter to what has become an increasingly public and bitter separation between the two.

According to TshisaLIVE, a source close to the former couple, officers arrived at Chinsamy's home on the afternoon of Thursday, 29 October 2026, alongside a friend of the rapper, to hand over the legal documents. The protection order was filed under the Domestic Violence Act and relates to a period following Emtee's release from custody on 2 September 2026, after he spent 16 days behind bars.

What Emtee claimed in the documents

In the filed documents, Emtee painted a troubling picture of life after his release. He alleged that Chinsamy repeatedly threatened to have him re-arrested, insulted both him and his current partner daily, and on at least one occasion threw objects at him. He also alleged that she pulled his dreadlocks from his head, which he cited as the reason he now has short hair.

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"She keeps threatening me that she will get me arrested, as she did in the past. She insults my partner and me daily, and I have proof of that," Emtee stated in the documents. "There have been times when she would physically abuse me by throwing objects at me... If I don't do what she wants, I fear for my life because she has threatened to kill me. After all, I got released."

Nicole Chinsamy and Emtee are at loggerheads. Image: emteerecords, nicolekendll

Source: Instagram

Nicole Chinsamy hits back

Chinsamy was quick to push back on every claim made in the order. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, she described the protection order as a deliberate attempt to paint her in a negative light.

"I refute every allegation made in the protection order, which appears to be another attempt at creating a false narrative about how I abuse Emtee. It is clear that the contents of the protection order are untrue. No evidence was provided to substantiate the lies put forth," she said.

She also addressed the more serious allegations directly. "I have never and will never have any desire to harm Emtee, let alone kill him. Despite everything that he has put me through, he is still the father of our kids."

Emtee back in court

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee's court case has been postponed to 2 October after 16 days behind bars.

Meanwhile, Nicole Chinsamy's withdrawal statement offers fresh hope for the rapper.

Source: Briefly News