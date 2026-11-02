Cyan Boujee dropped a casual revelation about living near controversial businessman Cat Matlala while chatting in a car at night

The DJ told her companion Peanut that Matlala is her neighbour in what appears to be a fancy estate

Fans flooded the comments with reactions after the awkward detail about Matlala's current situation came to light

Cyan Boujee left fans amused after claiming that controversial businessman Cat Matlala was her neighbour. Image: Cyan Boujee

Source: Facebook

Cyan Boujee has Mzansi in stitches after she casually name-dropped controversial businessman Cat Matlala as her neighbour during a late-night car conversation. The clip, filmed inside a moving car, the DJ tells her companion Peanut that Matlala lives near her in what commenters suspect is the upmarket Midstream Ridge estate.

"Yeah, we kept my teller's neighbors for real.I forgot if he still stays here or what. Sorry, I don't know if he still stays here or what. He's just in prison now."

The throwaway line about Matlala's prison situation is what sent social media into overdrive, with fans finding the whole moment wildly entertaining.

Why was Cat Matlala arrested

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is in prison awaiting trial for multiple high-profile criminal cases, including attempted murder, corruption, fraud, and money laundering. He was arrested in May 2025 and denied bail. He remains incarcerated as a high-risk inmate, having been moved between maximum-security facilities due to safety concerns and contraband violations

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Watch the video below:

Cat Matlala's 'new address' steals the show

The reaction from peeps online was swift and largely comedic. Many found it funny that Cyan seemed to catch herself mid-flex, remembering that her neighbour is currently behind bars rather than next door.

@ree.cefrancis wrote:

"No, he stays in prison now. 😂"

@finsta_unpopularopinions asked:

"What kind of flex is that? 😂😂😂😂"

@blumarin15 warned:

"Mara baby girl talks too much tlhe hadi tshabe."

@momo_thee_princess said:

"As for he stays in prison now. 🤣🤣"

@topcheri added:

"He stays in prison now. 😭😭😭😭😭 Bro knew what he was doing saying that. 😂😂😂😂"

@miss.buthelezee quipped:

"Ohhh eish I forgot… This is what we say when we don't believe you. 😂 😂"

@ziphilele_shakes joked:

"Maybe he also smashed. 😂😂"

@_she_looks__ speculated:

"So she stays in Midstream Ridge."

Cyan Boujee went on a luxurious vacation

Cyan Boujee posted a luxury Dubai travel vlog on TikTok on 28 October 2026, showing off a Dior spa visit, fine dining, and Louis Vuitton shopping.

The South African influencer said the trip was about self-care after a stressful year, adding that she also considered getting another BBL.

Source: Briefly News