Several All Blacks players arrived in Edinburgh sporting Orlando Pirates kits as the Buccaneers celebrated a Soweto Derby win

The viral clip caught the attention of South African football fans, including a well-known local celebrity who reacted online

Orlando Pirates have also been making headlines off the pitch, with the club stepping into an unexpected new arena

Several players in the New Zealand All Blacks squad were spotted wearing Orlando Pirates jerseys upon their arrival in Edinburgh, Scotland, where the team is scheduled to play a Nations Championship match next weekend.

All Blacks Players Wear Orlando Pirates Jerseys Ahead of Nations Championship Match

Source: Facebook

The video, shared on the All Blacks' social media account on 31 October 2026, showed players unpacking their luggage while dressed in the Buccaneers' 26/27 home jersey. Among those seen wearing the kit was All Blacks player Rieko Ioane.

The timing of the gesture coincided with Orlando Pirates' 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on the same day, 31 October, in what was a closely watched Soweto Derby.

South African fans react to the clip.

The footage quickly resonated with South African supporters of the Buccaneers. DJ and producer Prince Kaybee, a known All Blacks supporter, took to X to respond, writing:

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"My lovely people of New Zealand."

The post by X user @Ntunzela_80, which read

"Imnyama lento☠️💀☠️. The All Blacks in Orlando Pirates jerseys🔥🔥🔥", was among those circulating widely as fans shared their enthusiasm across platforms.

Take a look at the video below as shared on a post on X.

Orlando Pirates make their mark at SA Fashion Week

Beyond the football pitch, Orlando Pirates have been expanding their cultural footprint. The club became the first PSL side to appear at South Africa Fashion Week, with 10 past and present players taking to the runway on 24 October 2026 to debut the club's third jersey.

The showcase, themed "From Field to Fashion," featured the players styled by several local designers, blending football culture with South African streetwear aesthetics. The event drew significant attention online, with X users and fashion commentators praising the club's crossover into the creative space.

SA Fashion Week's official account described the event as bringing

"Buccaneers energy, street culture, and crafted South African design to a room that knew exactly whose night it was."

Thierry Henry's Soweto Derby comments spark debate

Briefly News previously reported that Thierry Henry expressed surprise after being told Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs supporters sit close to each other during the Soweto Derby

The former Arsenal striker said rival supporters are usually separated at other derbies he has experienced

Source: Briefly News