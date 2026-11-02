The Lions Rugby Company released the Andrews family's official statement following the lock's passing in Europe last month

Three separate services have been scheduled across November 2026, spanning Paarl and Durban

The Andrews family addressed the public directly in the statement, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support

The family of Lions lock Hyron Andrews has confirmed arrangements for his memorial, funeral, and celebration of life, following his death during the Lions' European tour in October 2026.

Andrews died on 17 October while the Lions were preparing for a Champions Cup fixture against Lyon. His passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from across the rugby community.

Andrews Family Thanks Public for Support

In a statement released through the Lions Rugby Company, the Andrews family acknowledged the messages received since his death.

"We would like to sincerely thank everyone for the messages of support and condolences following Hyron's passing," the family said.

"As a family, we are deeply grateful for every message, call, and gesture of kindness as we navigate this difficult time. Your love and support have carried us, and it means more than words can express."

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Full Schedule of Services

Three separate events have been confirmed for the coming weeks.

A public memorial service will be held on Friday, 6 November 2026, at VGK Huguenot Church in Paarl, beginning at 18:00. The following day, Saturday, 7 November, a private funeral service will take place, also in Paarl.

A celebration of life is planned for Wednesday, 11 November 2026, at Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

The inclusion of Kings Park Stadium reflects Andrews' standing within South African rugby, offering supporters an opportunity to pay their respects at a venue with significant meaning to the sport in the country.

Source: Briefly News