South African actor Tumisho Masha fired back at Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono after he criticised the March and March movement

Chin'ono's remarks about university students and marching drew sharp responses from South Africans on X

Several X users piled on, pointing out that Chin'ono himself lives in South Africa after fleeing Zimbabwe

Actor Tumisho Masha criticised Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono following his comments about the phrase "March and March". Image: Tumisho Masha

Source: Facebook

South African actor Tumisho Masha went off on Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono on X on 31 October 2026, telling him to take his opinions back home rather than weighing in on South African affairs. The exchange quickly gained traction, pulling in thousands of views and sparking strong reactions from local social media users.

It all started when Chin'ono, who posts under the handle @daddyhope, responded to a post by South African user @CeendzM who had called on university students to join the March and March movement. Chin'ono pushed back, arguing that students are not "daft" enough to believe marching will create jobs or grow the economy. He said jobs come from "investment, sound policies and a functioning economy, not from" marching. That take did not land well with TumeloMasha.

Tumisho Masha's sharp response

The actor replied directly to Chin'ono, writing:

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"Why don't you take that energy back to Zimbabwe and use your superior brain to fight your own government and stop crowding us here in South Africa? You armchair cowards from Zim are insufferable yoh!"

The post quickly gathered over 112,900 views, with other South Africans jumping in to echo similar sentiments. Chin'ono has previously lived in exile and is widely known for his outspoken criticism of Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party. His decision to comment on South African student politics appears to have struck a raw nerve, particularly given the ongoing tensions around immigration and the March and March movement.

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X users back Masha

Several users backed Masha's position, with a common thread running through many replies: that Chin'ono, who is based in South Africa, should be directing his criticism at Zimbabwean authorities rather than commenting on South African activism.

@b_motsho wrote:

"They become experts in South Africa but can't solve their own problems in Zimbabwe @daddyhope."

@GazzyRio added:

"Lmfao, he is in exile in South Africa, that clown; it's been years now. He ran away from Zanu-PF, so he is stressed, that coward. 🤣"

Tumelo Masha clapped back at EFF supporters

Award-winning actor Tumisho Masha clapped back at EFF supporters who labelled him a failed actor on X.

Masha shared a graphic comparing his TV viewing numbers to the EFF's 2024 election results.

Source: Briefly News