A TikTok clip of DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee went viral after it appeared to show a baby in the background of her clothing-store vlog

The footage reignited months of online speculation about Cyan Boujee, who had previously denied pregnancy rumours

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with many convinced her low profile was baby-related

Cyan Boujee's secret pregnancy came to light. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

A casual clothing-store TikTok has sent South African social media into a spin after DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee apparently revealed a baby in the background of her vlog, months after denying pregnancy speculation.

The clip, posted in October 2026, was filmed handheld inside a clothing store, with racks of shirts, pants and jackets visible throughout. The on-screen caption read "cyan boujee shows her baby after denying," and the footage quickly picked up steam, with fans pausing and rewinding to confirm what they thought they saw.

Why is the clip trending?

In the video, Cyan Boujee is seen shopping, picking through items and debating what to match with a pair of white heels. The conversation is light and playful, with a companion helping her weigh up options. Nothing in the dialogue itself is controversial. However, it was a split-second moment caught on camera rather than anything said that had people talking.

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One commenter suggested Cyan Boujee was not even aware the footage was still recording, writing that "she wasn't aware the screen is on."

Watch the TikTok clip that set South African social media alight:

Fans react to Cyan Boujee's surprise reveal

The comments section became a space for celebration, curiosity and debate all at once. Below is a selection of reactions:

@Ayesha wrote: "She posted this picture on gram and her sister is carrying a child (the third picture)"

@.🐄Ndlie asked: "She denied???"

@Buuu🎀 responded with: "Nco it's a girl"

@life of meddieyagusheshe🍩🐾🦦 offered a different take: "Or maybe she's playing along 🤔"

@_clara_ pushed back on the frenzy: "Not everything in your life deserves to be on social media, and when did she deny"

Cyan Boujee's secret baby showed up in her vlog. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

@dion speculated: "She wasn't aware the screen is on"

@kea's beauty salon shared a warm message: "She needs to know that having a baby is beautiful and she should be proud 🥰"

Some netizens were convinced the baby is a girl, with @Buuu🎀 and @Coco both calling it. Others tagged names in the comments, seemingly guessing what the child might be named, with @SpinaZonke Tips dropping "Rebeccina" without further explanation.

The clip tapped into something that had been brewing in Cyn Boujee's fanbase for some time. Whether the moment was accidental or not, it is clear her followers had been watching closely, and this brief shopping-vlog footage gave them more than enough to talk about.

Sihle Masango confirms Cyan Boujee’s pregnancy

In a previous report from Briefly News, fashion designer Sihle Masango hit back at Cyan Boujee over a custom jumpsuit.

He also shared screenshots that appear to confirm her pregnancy and fuel fresh pregnancy speculation.

Source: Briefly News