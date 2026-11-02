Uncle Waffles, Anele Zondo and Linda Mtoba Nail Their Halloween 2026 Looks
- Uncle Waffles went viral twice over Halloween, delivering two spot-on recreations that had South Africa talking
- Anele Zondo channelled a beloved 2000s TV icon, while Linda Mtoba stunned in an elaborate SFX transformation
- The celebrity Halloween moments tapped into some of pop culture's most recognisable and nostalgic references
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South African celebrities did not hold back this Halloween, with several stars going all out to serve iconic pop culture recreations that sent the internet into a frenzy.
Uncle Waffles steals the show twice
Internationally acclaimed Eswatini DJ Uncle Waffles delivered not one but two viral Halloween videos, building on the momentum she created in 2025 with her Beyoncé-inspired outfit.
Her first recreation brought to life Mgilane's widely shared interview moment, in which the musician famously danced throughout the entire interview while discussing his music and performances. Waffles and her manager pulled off the bit to perfection, from matching outfits to the dance moves and lip-syncing.
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She then went a step further with a second video that leaned into South African pop culture history. Joined by media personality Moozlie, the pair recreated the legendary MTV Base VJ Search audition moment from 2012, in which a wildly confident participant named Constavacious Glamazzonnn made an unforgettable first impression during a street interview.
Moozlie reprised her original role on the couch while Waffles walked in dressed in Constavacious Glamazzonnn's colourful outfit, nailing the dramatic energy of the original. The recreation was virtually indistinguishable from the source material.
Watch Uncle Waffles' videos below.
Anele Zondo and Linda Mtoba also turn heads
Musician and entrepreneur Anele Zondo joined the Halloween celebrations by channelling Raven-Symoné's character from the beloved Disney series That's So Raven.
Her look was inspired by the outfit from the Season 2 episode Clothes Minded, featuring a plaid skirt, red tie, layered jacket, and pigtail hair accessories. Zondo did not stop at the outfit, also recreating Raven's signature poses from the show.
But that was not all; she later teamed up with her boyfriend, rapper L-Tido, for a second show-stopping couple's look.
The pair brought heavy nostalgia by recreating the steamy motorcycle scenes from Kanye West's iconic Bound 2 music video featuring his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, nailing both the dramatic visuals and the famous couple dynamic.
Actress and influencer Linda Mtoba rounded out the standout Halloween moments with a striking transformation. She appeared in green zombie-inspired makeup paired with white fur and pearls, a look brought to life by Mahlatse Chepape.
Chepape has earned a strong reputation in South Africa's beauty industry as one of the country's most gifted special effects artists and creative visionaries, and this collaboration was a clear showcase of that talent.
Watch Anele Zondo and Linda Mtoba's looks below.
DBN Gogo goes viral with Halloween videos
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a look at DBN Gogo's Halloween videos, which recreated iconic scenes on television.
From a famous confrontation taken from a local soapie to an unforgettable moment in a Hollywood movie, the beloved DJ showed Mzansi that she is one of the country's most dedicated celebrities when it came to Halloween.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za