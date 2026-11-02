A teaser from Izingane Zesthembu captured a tense exchange between Lwandle Mseleku and his father, Musa, over his girlfriend, Khwezi Mazibuko

Musa Mseleku warned his son against marrying Khwezi, citing the paternity scandal that rocked the couple's relationship

Despite his parents' objections, Lwandle hinted he would handle the matter on his own terms after proposing to Khwezi

Lwandle Mseleku's parents are against him marrying his girlfriend, Khwezi Mazibuko. Images: lwandle_mseleku_, khwezie_mazibuko

Source: Instagram

Lwandle Mseleku is not backing down. A teaser from Izingane Zesthembu that aired on 30 October 2026 showed the young Mseleku seemingly undeterred by his family's strong opposition to his relationship with Khwezi Mazibuko, and fans watching at home were left stunned.

The clip featured Lwandle and his father, the well-known polygamist Musa Mseleku, holding a sheep together, apparently ahead of a traditional ceremony. It was during this moment that Musa made his feelings about Khwezi unmistakably clear, urging his son not to consider marrying a woman who already has a child.

Musa Mseleku is against his son Lwandle marrying Khwezi Mazibuko. Image: khwezie_mazibuko

Source: Instagram

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Musa Mseleku takes aim at Khwezi

Musa did not hold back, directly referencing the paternity scandal that has surrounded Lwandle and Khwezi's relationship.

The controversy stems from allegations that Khwezi had a child with another man while in a relationship with Lwandle and that she claimed the baby was his. After the Mseleku family pushed for DNA testing, it was allegedly confirmed that Lwandle was not the biological father.

"She is even worse because she lied, saying the child is yours," Musa told his son in the teaser.

Lwandle's mother, MaCele, had already echoed those sentiments after learning that her son had proposed to Khwezi during a retreat with his siblings and their partners. Her reaction was just as direct.

"You went and proposed to Khwezi? The one who had a child with another man while you were with her?"

Lwandle Mseleku is standing his ground regarding his relationship with Khwezi Mazibuko, much to his parents' disapproval. Image: lwandle_mseleku_.

Source: Instagram

Lwandle vows to do things his way

Despite the weight of his parents' disapproval, a diary session in the teaser showed Lwandle speaking defiantly, revealing that he intended to handle things on his own terms.

His resolve to move forward with Khwezi, even in the face of the paternity fallout and family pressure, appears to be the central tension driving this season's storyline.

The proposal clearly caught the entire Mseleku household off guard, and with both Musa and MaCele firmly opposed, the stage is set for a dramatic family standoff as the season unfolds.

Watch the Izingane Zesthembu teaser below.

Khwezi Mazibuko addresses love potion allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Khwezi Mazibuko's reaction to being accused of using a love potion on Lwandle Mseleku.

During a livestream, the reality TV personality addressed the allegations and had an emotional reaction to the rumours.

Source: Briefly News