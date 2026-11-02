Cameron Hanekom's early departure from the Bulls' latest URC match has raised questions about his availability for the Springboks

Johan Ackermann has provided an update on the loose forward's condition ahead of Rassie Erasmus' team announcement

The 24-year-old has become an increasingly important option for the Springboks during the 2026 international season

The Springboks have a potential injury concern ahead of their Nations Championship opener against Italy. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

South Africa could face an injury concern ahead of their opening Nations Championship encounter against Italy, with Cameron Hanekom struggling with a lower back problem. The Springbok loose forward was substituted at half-time during the Bulls' 54-26 victory over the Scarlets on Saturday, 31 October 2026.

The development comes just days before the Springboks begin their November campaign. Coach Rassie Erasmus is expected to announce his starting line-up on Monday, 2 November.

Johan Ackermann explains Cameron Hanekom's injury

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann confirmed that Hanekom had been experiencing discomfort in his lower back during the first half at Loftus Versfeld.

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Speaking after the match, Ackermann said the coaching staff let the 24-year-old continue until the interval before deciding not to risk further injury.

"He struggled a little bit with his lower back quite early in the game, and we asked him to push until half-time," Ackermann told reporters, according to SABC Sport.

"Credit to him for hanging in there; he got to half-time, and then the medical staff wanted to treat him, and I just felt we didn't need to risk that."

He added:

"We've got Marcell, so let's make it a straight swap, just to protect him as well. He's fine, but he was battling with his lower back."

Hanekom was replaced by Marcell Coetzee, who scored twice in the Bulls' victory.

Springboks face important selection decision

Hanekom's fitness will be closely watched as the Springboks prepare to face Italy on Saturday, 7 November, in Turin.

The forward has established himself in the national set-up after missing the 2025 international season through injury. He featured against England and Argentina this year and also scored during the final Test of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand in Baltimore.

He is among seven Bulls players selected in Erasmus' 37-man November squad.

Cameron Hanekom carries the ball against New Zealand in Baltimore on September 12, 2026. The Springbok is an injury doubt for the Springboks' next match. Image: Caean Couto

Source: Getty Images

Bulls players' return and URC preparations

Ackermann also discussed the availability of his seven Springbok selections when the United Rugby Championship resumes in December.

The Bulls coach indicated that their involvement against the Lions on 5 December would depend on their international workload, fitness and recovery.

If South Africa reach the Nations Championship final weekend, the players could return later than initially expected.

For now, Hanekom's immediate fitness remains an important consideration as the Springboks prepare for their European assignments.

Jean de Villiers previously questioned Rassie's Cameron Hanekom omission

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok legend Jean de Villiers was surprised when Rassie Erasmus left Cameron Hanekom out of the match-day 23 for the Wallabies Test in Perth on 27 September 2026.

Former Springbok Schalk Burger also praised Hanekom's performances, describing him as "a proper player". The latest injury concern involving the Bulls loose forward adds another dimension to the Springboks' preparations for their November campaign.

Source: Briefly News