South African visual artist SK Original gifted Rhythm City actor Mduduzi Mabaso a custom artwork piece on 31 October 2026

SK Original shared the emotional handover moment on Instagram, where the two men examined the framed piece together in a studio setting

Mduduzi Mabaso responded with a heartfelt prayer message, calling SK Original a 'king' and asking God to bless him

SK Original has shared artwork of 'Blood Legacy' actor Mduduzi Mabaso. Image: mdukhekhe

Source: Instagram

South African visual artist SK Original warmed hearts on Saturday, 31 October 2026, when he surprised former Rhythm City actor Mduduzi Mabaso with a custom art piece. The touching handover was captured on camera in a photo studio setting, complete with exposed brick walls and professional lighting, and later shared on Instagram.

The footage, labelled "Mduduzi Mabaso Artwork Handover," shows the two men closely examining the framed piece together, with SK Original's caption on-screen reading "my brother" — a phrase that set the warm, celebratory tone of the entire clip.

SK Original's Message to Mduduzi

Sharing the moment with his followers, SK Original expressed genuine joy at being able to deliver the artwork in person and witness the actor's reaction firsthand. "I love doing handovers and getting reactions in real time," he wrote, adding, "Thank you @mdukhekhe for being welcoming."

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The artist is known for creating personalised portraits for prominent South Africans and takes pride in the live reaction element of his gifting process, which has become a signature part of his brand.

The gesture clearly moved the actor deeply. Mabaso responded with a prayer-filled tribute, writing: "I'm asking God to help me when I pray I must not forget to mention this king @sk_original_rsa... May the good God bless you with all your heart's desires and your family."

Watch the emotional artwork handover that got Mzansi talking:

The post quickly gained traction online, with netizens flooding the comments section to celebrate both the artist's talent and the chemistry between the two men.

@siphesihle_pm: "Let's go 🐐🥂🔥🔥"

@theduchessphatz: "Absolute Brilliance 💯 Goated"

@lelo.the.sassy: "Lovely!!🙂‍↕️❤️‍🔥"

@yolandasammntungwana: "❤️❤️❤️"

@djdee_sa: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Rasta paints Wicknell

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rasta The Artist shared a tribute portrait of the late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who died in a helicopter crash.

The notorious portrait painter paid his respects on X, but his artwork quickly drew mockery from followers.

Source: Briefly News