Event promoter Sicelo Sibiya accused Zodwa Wabantu of failing to show up at two paid performances in KwaZulu-Natal

Sicelo claimed he spent R27,600 on bookings, flights and accommodation, and later sent Zodwa a letter of demand seeking repayment

Zodwa fired back, insisting she had not received her full R30,000 fee and refused to travel without the outstanding money

Promoter Sicelo Sibiya reportedly demanded a refund from Zodwa Wabantu after accusing her of missing two events in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Zodwa Wabantu

Source: Facebook

South African dancer and entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is at the centre of a heated dispute with a KwaZulu-Natal event promoter who says she no-showed two back-to-back bookings and has now demanded his money back. The matter has escalated into a formal letter of demand, with both parties trading very different versions of what went down.

The promoter, Sicelo Sibiya, told Daily Sun that he had secured Zodwa for two events, one in Nongoma on 26 September and another in Durban on 10 October. He claimed the total cost of flights, hotel accommodation, booking fees and other related expenses came to R27,600. According to Sicelo, Zodwa had welcomed him into her home, where they mapped out the arrangements together and even recorded promotional content for both shows.

What Sicelo says happened

Things apparently unravelled on the day of the Nongoma event. Sicelo alleged that Zodwa called to say she had missed her flight, later adding that the flight was fully booked. He said the no-show left attendees stranded, and he had to ask her to record a video message explaining her absence. A second appearance was then arranged for 10 October in Durban to make up for it, but Sicelo claims she failed to pitch for that one too and went silent on him. He said he had poured more than R600,000 into organising the events overall and was seeking at least partial repayment from Zodwa.

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Zodwa disputed the promoter's version of events, saying she had not been fully paid and was not prepared to cover her own travel costs. Image: Zodwa Wabantu

Source: Facebook

Zodwa's version tells a different story

Zodwa pushed back firmly, insisting the real issue was that she was never paid in full. She told Daily Sun her agreed fee was R30,000, but that Sicelo had only transferred R13,000. She said that on the day of the Nongoma event, she asked him to send travel money and received just R2,000, which she described as nowhere near enough to cover a flight from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal. She was not prepared to make that journey out of her own pocket.

The dancer also revealed that she had accepted the booking at a reduced rate because she was going through a financially difficult period. Despite the letter of demand, she maintained that a refund was out of the question, given that she had not been fully compensated to begin with.

Sicelo contested her account entirely, saying the two had agreed on R20,000, not R30,000, and that Zodwa was not being truthful about their original deal. With both sides holding firm, the dispute remains unresolved. Daily Sun confirmed no court has ruled on the matter.

Zodwa Wabantu celebrated her son’s milestone

Zodwa Wabantu took to social media, filled with pride, to celebrate a major milestone in her son Vuyo's life.

The entertainer revealed that the 21-year-old had landed his very first job, calling him a hard worker.

Source: Briefly News