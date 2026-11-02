Footage from a podcast episode showed Nota Baloyi in a heated confrontation with a streamer known as Siv

The clash came after a video of a woman believed to be Nota's girlfriend, Thandolwethu, in bed with Siv spread across social media

A second video of a woman believed to be Thandolwethu with a different man later emerged, leaving peeps divided on how to feel about Nota

Nota Baloyi lashed out at Siv over his video with his girlfriend. Images: lavidanota, siv.za

Source: Instagram

Controversial South African podcaster Nota Baloyi found himself at the centre of a messy public scandal after losing his temper at a streamer during a podcast recording on All the Smoke. The footage, which spread rapidly online after surfacing on 30 October 2026, shows Nota in a full-blown shouting match with a content creator known on social media as Siv.

What sparked the Nota and Siv blowup?

The confrontation did not come out of nowhere. Before the podcast clash, a video of a woman widely believed to be Nota's girlfriend, Thandolwethu, appeared online, with Siv allegedly featured in the footage.

Nota initially seemed to brush off the scandal publicly, but his composure didn't last.

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When Siv sat down with other streamers and was asked directly how he knew Thandolwethu, he insinuated the two had a shared history. That revelation appeared to be the tipping point. In the now-viral podcast clip, Nota is seen shouting at Siv, calling him a "small boy" and saying he needed to "shut his mouth," all while the streamer attempts to explain himself.

Rather than address the relationship drama head-on, Nota shifted to lecturing Siv and others in the room about the consequences of disrespecting someone who could affect their careers in the industry.

Nota Baloyi lashed out at Siv on 'All the Smoke.' Images: lavidanota, siv.za

Source: Instagram

Second video splits social media

Just when the first video had started to die down, a second clip believed to feature Thandolwethu emerged, this time showing her with an entirely different man.

The development split social media down the middle, with some users expressing sympathy for Nota while others felt the situation was a case of karma catching up with a man long known for speaking harshly about others in the entertainment space.

The debate around Nota's reaction has since grown beyond the podcast clip itself, touching on broader conversations about how public figures handle personal embarrassment when it plays out in front of an audience.

Watch the podcast clash below.

Slik Talk calls out Nota Baloyi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Slik Talk's reaction to the viral video allegedly featuring Nota Baloyi's girlfriend.

The controversial YouTuber claimed that Thandolwethu being a content creator was a red flag, linking her budding career to "wannabe content creators" hungry for fame.

Source: Briefly News