KwaZulu-Natal police arrested a 38 - year - old man on Sunday for crimen injuria and inciting violence on TikTok

The suspect, identified as prominent MKP activist Max Makhanya, targeted KZN Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in the post

Makhanya was traced to Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu and is set to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court

MKP Activist Max Makhanya (left) and General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi (right). Images: @tndaba/ X and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL - A KwaZulu-Natal man was arrested on Sunday, 1 November 2026, after posting a TikTok video in which he insulted KZN Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and called on others to commit acts of violence.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man identified by LACO Leader Mlungisi Zondi as Max Makhanya, a prominent MK Party activist from Durban, was found at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu and taken into custody the same afternoon.

KZN Task Team traces suspect after TikTok post

Investigators from the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Task Team reviewed the video and determined it contained criminal elements before opening a formal case. Makhanya faces charges of crimen injuria and inciting violence. He is expected to make his first appearance at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday, 2 November 2026.

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View video posted on X of his rant here:

Mzansi weighs in

The arrest drew strong and divided reactions on social media, with many South Africans debating where the line falls between free expression and criminal conduct.

@ThubelihleM12 wrote:

"Before anyone says, 'Freedom of Speech', people should remember that there is a responsibility to Freedom of Speech. Inciting Violence is outside the statutes. You can be held legally liable for inciting violence on social media."

@hlubizer disagreed:

"ANC GNU is behaving like apartheid police they might as well arrest everyone. This is dictatorship now."

@Mricho82 added:

"They need to arrest that 'Constitution' guy who spread misinformation on X about General Mkhwanazi."

@mbitshi offered a blunter take:

"People are after views and fame. They try anything to get the bag."

@Gnbhengu said:

"People need to know that rights are subject to responsibility."

Mkhwanazi files charges against Calvin Mathibeli

Similarly, Briefly News also reported that General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi filed court papers against businessman Calvin Mathibeli for statements he made against him. He accused Mathibeli of defamation of character. Mathibeli accused Mkhwanazi of being a corrupt criminal captured by private interests or involved in unlawful killings. The statements came after the South African Police Service (SAPS) reportedly raided Mathibeli's office premises on 13 February 2026.

Source: Briefly News