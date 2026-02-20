The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has taken legal action against businessman Calvin Mathibeli

Mkhwanazi accused Mathibeli of making false and defamatory statements about him in public and applied for the court to prevent him from repeating the claims

The court hearing is scheduled for February 24, 2026, to address the case

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has taken businessman Calvin Mathibeli to court.

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has filed court papers against businessman Calvin Mathibeli for statements he made against him. He accused Mathibeli of defamation of character.

According to MDN News, Mkhwanazi filed the papers at the High Court in Durban on 19 February after Mathibeli accused Mkhwanazi of being a corrupt criminal captured by private interests or involved in unlawful killings. The statements came after the South African Police Service (SAPS) reportedly raided Mathibeli's office premises on 13 February 2026.

Mathibeli makes accusations against Mkhwanazi

Mathibeli further posted a letter alleging that Mkhwanazi wants him dead and was locked in a seven-year battle with him. He also accused Mkhwanazi of being a rogue police officer taking protection fees from taxi owners in the province. Mkhwanazi is demanding that Mathibeli retract his statements publicly on TV and radio platforms where the allegations were made within 24 hours. He also said that he would pursue damages; the matter will be heard on 24 February 2026.

Who is Calvin Mathibeli?

Mathibeli is the founder of Calvin and Family group, who gained internet attention in 2022 after he assisted former University of KwaZulu-Natal student Dumisani Ngobese. Ngobese went viral for his emotional reaction during his graduation. Mathibeli offered him a job and volunteered to pay for his honours degree studies.

Calvin Mathibeli is in hot water with General Mkhwanazi.

Recently, Mathibeli accused Mkhwanazi of harassment and intimidation following the incident in which members of the KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service allegedly held his staff hostage during the raid. He filed a lawsuit against the police. The police denied the allegations Mathibeli made. The police added that Mathibeli's business dealings are under investigation. Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu distanced himself from Mathibeli after images of him posing with Mathibeli went viral on social media. He said he barely knew Mathibeli.

