Former Springbok captain Victor Matfield's daughter Giselle attracted compliments after pictures of her were shared on social media

Several Instagram users praised her beauty, with some comparing her looks to those of her mother and sisters

Matfield is a proud father of three daughters, Jaime, Giselle and Tasmin, with his wife, Monja

Former Springbok captain Victor Matfield's daughter Giselle has caught the attention of social media users, with several people taking to the comments section to compliment her appearance.

Victor Matfield's daughter Giselle has caught the attention of social media users. Image: Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

Giselle attracted plenty of admiration, with followers describing her as stunning and even comparing her beauty to that of a movie star.

The reactions also highlighted the resemblance between the young woman and the other women in the Matfield family, with one commenter pointing out that she is just as beautiful as her mother and sisters.

Fans gush over Victor Matfield's daughter Giselle

Instagram users were generous with their compliments, with @eerdl writing:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"She is absolutely STUNNING, Vic. 👏🏻👏🏻👌🏽👌🏽❤️ You are GORGEOUS, @gisellematfield."

Another user, @ingridstr, reacted with surprise, writing:

"Oh my word. 😳😳😳😳"

Meanwhile, @scornelia06 described Giselle as "movie-star beautiful", while @rinafourie2511 simply commented:

"Gorgeous, my dear. 😌"

@toyhousebeth also praised the Matfield family, writing:

"Absolutely stunning, just like her mother and sisters. One lucky man to be surrounded by such a beautiful family."

See the photo in the screenshot below from Instagram.

Victor Matfield’s Daughter Giselle Draws Attention With Stunning Appearance, Fans React

Source: Instagram

Victor Matfield is a proud father of three daughters

Away from the rugby field, Matfield regularly gives followers glimpses into his family life.

The former Springbok captain, who is married to Monja Matfield, has three daughters: Jaime, Giselle and Tasmin. Giselle previously attracted attention when her father shared pictures of her getting ready for her school prom.

The teenager, who was identified as a Grade 11 learner at Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool in Pretoria at the time, wore a sparkling blue sequined gown.

Matfield proudly captioned the pictures:

"How pretty is this beautiful girl of mine!"

The former lock also shared a throwback picture with his daughters shortly before the prom post, captioning it

"Time flies".

His social media posts offer a glimpse into the family life of one of South Africa's most recognisable rugby figures.

Take a look at the picture in the screenshot below.

Victor Matfield’s Daughter Giselle Draws Attention With Stunning Appearance, Fans React

Source: Instagram

Victor Matfield takes daughter to Matric Dance

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok captain Victor Matfield shared photos of his daughter Giselle dressed up for her Matric Dance night

The 49-year-old rugby legend is a proud dad to three daughters with his wife, Monja

Source: Briefly News