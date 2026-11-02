Eight-year-old Toheer Lewis from Manenberg Primary School died on 1 November after a firecracker incident the night before

Western Cape police opened an inquest into his death and a post-mortem is expected to determine the cause

Crime-fighting organisation FACSA called on SAPS to clamp down on illegal fireworks sales ahead of Guy Fawkes

The passing of Toheer Lewis leaves a community mourning. Image: Raymond Brickles

Source: Facebook

A Grade 1 learner from Manenberg, Cape Town, died on Sunday morning following what has been described as a firecracker incident the night before. Toheer Lewis was eight years old and a pupil at Manenberg Primary School. He passed away on 1 November 2026, just days before Guy Fawkes celebrations.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that Manenberg police had registered an inquest after the child's death in Kei Street. Twigg said:

"The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death."

Police have not yet confirmed whether a firecracker was directly responsible.

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FACSA calls for crackdown on illegal fireworks

Community crime-fighting organisation Fight Against Crime South Africa (FACSA) identified the child and issued a statement condemning the illegal sale and distribution of fireworks to minors. Urging SAPS and law enforcement to act ahead of the 5 November Guy Fawkes period, the organisation said:

"This is not entertainment; it is danger."

FACSA extended condolences to the Lewis family, Toheer's classmates, his teacher, and the wider school community. The organisation said:

"The loss of a child so young is a tragedy that has shaken the entire community."

Manenberg community mourns young boy

Raymond Brickles posted a memorial card for Toheer on Facebook on 1 November, urging parents to keep a watchful eye on their children. He noted that Guy Fawkes was just days away and warned youngsters about the very real dangers of fireworks. His post drew widespread sorrow from the community.

View the Facebook video below:

South Africans across the platform responded with grief and prayer:

Marie Mackriel said:

"Condolences to the bereaved family. Stay strong. God knows what is best."

Devina Gherao wrote:

"Rest in God's comforting arms angel."

Nicolette Nicky said:

"Condolences to the family. May his soul rest in eternal peace; heaven has gained another angel."

Valencia Carrol wrote:

"My deepest condolences to the family."

Police investigations are continuing. FACSA urged residents to report suspected illegal fireworks sellers to their nearest police station.

More Briefly News stories on young lives lost

Pinetown Girls’ High School mourns Grade 9 learner Lamla Tenza, as classmates and staff share grief and the school urges kindness and support in KwaZulu-Natal.

Stanger ML Sultan Secondary School mourns Grade 9A learner Bonga Mthembu, as the school shares condolences and offers counselling to learners and educators.

WH de Klerk School mourns learner Alwyn Lindeque after his passing, sharing a heartfelt Facebook tribute as classmates and community members offer condolences.

Source: Briefly News