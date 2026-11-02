A South African company completed a science laboratory at Sojini Secondary School in rural Zimbabwe in just two weeks

The project was driven by Zimbabwean businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla, a former pupil of the school, through her foundation

Senior Zimbabwean government officials attended the handover, which also saw hundreds of learners and elderly residents receive support

Afribiz Invest completed the project. Image: Collen Mashawana and Daniel Steve Max

Source: Facebook

A South African company has built a fully equipped science laboratory at a rural Zimbabwean school in just 14 days, giving hundreds of learners access to practical science education they previously lacked.

Afribiz Invest completed the facility at Sojini Secondary School in Mbembesi Village, outside Bulawayo, with the official handover taking place on 31 October 2026. The ceremony was attended by a senior government delegation led by Zimbabwe's Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi Moyo, and held under the auspices of the Office of First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Alumna returns to her roots

The driving force behind the initiative was Zodwa Mkandla, a Zimbabwean businesswoman who attended Sojini Secondary School before going on to establish her own foundation. Her decision to invest in her former school adds a deeply personal dimension to the project.

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The Zodwa Mkandla Foundation did not stop at the laboratory. On the day of the handover, 200 food parcels, blankets and wheelchairs were distributed to vulnerable elderly residents in the community. Nearly 400 schoolgirls also received sanitary dignity pads.

Closing the gap between rural and urban schools

The new laboratory is designed to give learners at Sojini practical science experience that has long been more accessible at better-resourced urban schools. With careers in science, engineering and medicine often requiring a strong foundation in hands-on learning, the facility could open doors that were previously out of reach for learners in the area.

The collaboration between Afribiz Invest and the Mkandla Foundation points to what private-sector and philanthropic partnerships can achieve in under-resourced communities.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the Zimbabwe lab story

South Africans and others online had plenty to say about the project:

Kibuuse Robert wrote:

"If it was a Zimbabwean company taking over that project in SA, you would have heard a lot of noise 😆"

Siya KaNqayi Nkwanyana said:

"But other contractors here in South Africa take 3 years to complete a 6-month project and end up not completing it."

Leon Matanga added:

"They were hired to build and paid by a Zimbabwean lady, Zodwa Mkanda."

Mufasa Prince shared:

"Zimbabwe and South Africa are 2 huge provinces for one country."

Deon Steyn said:

"Just shows you the potential, name the company"

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Source: Briefly News